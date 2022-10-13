Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may have released another Google search ranking algorithm update, but it is currently unconfirmed. Bing said 50% of its crawls are now over the new Bingbot user agent. Seems like a lot of old Google local reviews were pushed out recently, surprising a lot of local SEOs. Google image metadata now supports image credits. Google Business Profiles now lets you edit your ticket prices/
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around October 13th
It has been a while since I reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update but it seems over the past 24 hours or so, we are seeing one. It probably started yesterday and is now continuing throughout today. There is some SEO chatter and the tools are now starting to light up.
- Google Releasing Older Local Reviews For Some Businesses?
There are reports from some local SEOs that Google is pushing out previously held reviews in Google Maps. Some are seeing dozens, if not over a hundred reviews being posted to local business profiles in Google Maps, some dating back a year or more.
- Google Business Profiles Edit Ticket Prices Feature Added
Google has added some new features around attractions and tour operators including the ability to edit your ticket prices directly in Google Business Profiles.
- Microsoft: Half Of Bing Crawls Are New BingBot User Agent
Fabrice Canel updated us the other day that now half of all crawling Microsoft Bing does is over the new BingBot user agent. About a month ago, it was 20%, then two months prior to that it was 5%.
- Google Image Metadata Now Supports Image Credits
Google has added support for image credits for image metadata. Previously, image credit information was only supported with IPTC photo metadata.
- Google Zurich Egg Room
Sometimes you are in that Humpty Dumpty mood and you need to go sit in an egg room. Google gets that and has Googlers back when they are ready for the egg room. Here is a photo of an egg space in the
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't think there is a simple answer because things like "impact" and "value" are so broad & vary across sites. It also makes online life so interesting; people sometimes do similar things for v, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm not sure, but I suspect if you verify an alternate version (domain vs URL-prefix) of the site (assuming it was never verified) it could work. If it was previously verified as both, John Mueller on Twitter
- Significant speed improvements would already be taken into account with the Core Web Vitals. How often do you see access issues (IPv6 / IPv4 only)? It see, John Mueller on Twitter
- Do you think your readers would question your advice without knowing your background? (My suspicion is probably not, but you know your audience best.) If you're curious about how we look at things, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm excited to announce Image Creator from Microsoft Bing, based on a #DALLE model from our partner @OpenAI. With Image Creator, Bing is the first search engine where you can turn your own words into the images you want to see, Jordi Ribas on Twitter
- In this episode of #AskGoogleBot, @JohnMu helps you get a better grasp on implementing geo IP redirects and shares important details to remember when you have a location-specific website. Watch here → https://t.co, Google Search Central on Twitter
- That does sound like a friend, yes. As to Search Console & Search, these kinds of changes in how we look at larger changes are fairly common, we just don't index everything, and so, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
