Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have released another Google search ranking algorithm update, but it is currently unconfirmed. Bing said 50% of its crawls are now over the new Bingbot user agent. Seems like a lot of old Google local reviews were pushed out recently, surprising a lot of local SEOs. Google image metadata now supports image credits. Google Business Profiles now lets you edit your ticket prices/

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around October 13th

It has been a while since I reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update but it seems over the past 24 hours or so, we are seeing one. It probably started yesterday and is now continuing throughout today. There is some SEO chatter and the tools are now starting to light up.

It has been a while since I reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update but it seems over the past 24 hours or so, we are seeing one. It probably started yesterday and is now continuing throughout today. There is some SEO chatter and the tools are now starting to light up. Google Releasing Older Local Reviews For Some Businesses?

There are reports from some local SEOs that Google is pushing out previously held reviews in Google Maps. Some are seeing dozens, if not over a hundred reviews being posted to local business profiles in Google Maps, some dating back a year or more.

There are reports from some local SEOs that Google is pushing out previously held reviews in Google Maps. Some are seeing dozens, if not over a hundred reviews being posted to local business profiles in Google Maps, some dating back a year or more. Google Business Profiles Edit Ticket Prices Feature Added

Google has added some new features around attractions and tour operators including the ability to edit your ticket prices directly in Google Business Profiles.

Google has added some new features around attractions and tour operators including the ability to edit your ticket prices directly in Google Business Profiles. Microsoft: Half Of Bing Crawls Are New BingBot User Agent

Fabrice Canel updated us the other day that now half of all crawling Microsoft Bing does is over the new BingBot user agent. About a month ago, it was 20%, then two months prior to that it was 5%.

Fabrice Canel updated us the other day that now half of all crawling Microsoft Bing does is over the new BingBot user agent. About a month ago, it was 20%, then two months prior to that it was 5%. Google Image Metadata Now Supports Image Credits

Google has added support for image credits for image metadata. Previously, image credit information was only supported with IPTC photo metadata.

Google has added support for image credits for image metadata. Previously, image credit information was only supported with IPTC photo metadata. Google Zurich Egg Room

Sometimes you are in that Humpty Dumpty mood and you need to go sit in an egg room. Google gets that and has Googlers back when they are ready for the egg room. Here is a photo of an egg space in the

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

How to Optimize Your Google Business Profile for Peak Performance, I Love SEO

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.