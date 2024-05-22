Bing Search Tag Filters

Microsoft is testing a way to filter your Bing Search results based on tags. The tag filter is showing up for some searchers via a tab that you can click on via the right side of the page that will expand and show you tag filter options.

The tag filter options can include filter by these entities:

Site or domain

Product/Service

Company/Organization

Event

Person

Other

Here is a screenshot from the video of this feature that Khushal Bherwani posted on X:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

This seems a tad similar to Bing snippet tags but way more interactive.

🆕 Just noticed the tag filter side window at Bing Serp, which shows different categories' tags for particular search queries.@rustybrick new 🤔



its belong to Snippet Tags - https://t.co/TPCQUGwDJj pic.twitter.com/Qn2jIW18DF — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 13, 2024

