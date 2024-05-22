Bing Search Testing Tag Filters

May 22, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Hash Tag

Microsoft is testing a way to filter your Bing Search results based on tags. The tag filter is showing up for some searchers via a tab that you can click on via the right side of the page that will expand and show you tag filter options.

The tag filter options can include filter by these entities:

  • Site or domain
  • Product/Service
  • Company/Organization
  • Event
  • Person
  • Other

Here is a screenshot from the video of this feature that Khushal Bherwani posted on X:

Bing Search Tag Filter

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Search Tag Filters

This seems a tad similar to Bing snippet tags but way more interactive.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Unusual Surge In Google Search Console Product Snippets Search Performance

May 22, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Testing Tag Filters

May 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Local Search

Apple Maps Listing Permanently Closed Over Missing Business Hours & Address

May 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2024

May 21, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

PSA: Site Reputation Abuse Policy Also Applies To Google Discover

May 21, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google's Sundar Pichai On AI Overviews Killing Web, Smaller Publishers & Search Console Data

May 21, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Apple Maps Listing Permanently Closed Over Missing Business Hours & Address
Next Story: Unusual Surge In Google Search Console Product Snippets Search Performance

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.