Legal Ruling May Allow Rumble To See Some Of Google's Secret Ranking Algorithms

Glenn Greenwald reported that a "federal district court in California on Friday denied Google's motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that the Silicon Valley giant is violating federal antitrust laws by preventing fair competition against its YouTube video platform." This may result in Rumble being able to see parts of Google's secret search ranking algorithm.

Greenwald said, "Rumble will have the right to obtain from Google a broad and sweeping range of information about its practices, including internal documents on Google's algorithmic manipulation of its search engine and the onerous requirements it imposes on companies dependent upon its infrastructure to all but force customers to use YouTube."

This ruling should enable Rumble to acquire and utilize extremely revealing documents about how Google exploits its algorithms to manipulate search results on its dominant search engine, as well the burdensome requirements it imposes on other companies dependent on Google's infrastructure to ensure prominent promotion of YouTube," Greenwald added.

Will it happen? I am sure Google will fight tooth and nail to prevent it but we will see.

Brett Tabke posted this at WebmasterWorld calling this a "extremely SEO significant legal decision."

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.