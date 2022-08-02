Google Continues To Work On Deduplicating Multiple Ad Listings After LSAs Example

Joy Hawkins pointed out an example of Google Local Service Ads showing duplicate listings for the same law firm for the same query. Google has policies against that and asked if those policies are effective, to which Google's Ad Liaison said yes, and they continue to work to improve with those efforts.

Joy referenced this policy that reads "Note: If your business has multiple locations that serve the same geographic area, Local Services will show only the highest ranking ad in response to a user’s query."

She said on Twitter "can you please clarify because it sounds like this isn't true unless I'm misunderstanding something." She also shared this example showing the same law firm for the same query showing up twice on the local service ads:

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison responded on Twitter saying "Hi Joy, That is correct and we are continuously working to address instances of businesses with duplicate advertising accounts in order to ensure a trusted experience for users and providers."

I guess you can always report these issues when you see them, I am just not sure how long it takes Google Ads to act on those reports.

Forum discussion at Twitter.