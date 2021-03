Here is a video from 2017 of the Google office in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, of the cafe in that office. Look at the tile floors and look at the food. Also, look at all the people without face masks - it is like it is another time - oh it was, it was 2017. :)

Here is the video embed from Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.