Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2019

- Vlog #33: Rob Timmermann On Doing SEO Wrong & Google Core Updates
Rob Timmermann, founder and CEO of Timmermann Group, was the next SEO I went to chat with in St. Louis. He started the company in 2003 as a web design agency before doing online marketing consulting...
- Google: You Always Need Textual Content On-Page
Let's say you have a web site that just serves audio or video or images or other forms of multimedia - will Google be able to understand it all? John Mueller of Google said on Reddit "You always need textual content on-page, regardless of what other kinds of content you might have."
- Google Search Console Coverage Report Now Delayed 10 Days
There is currently a ten-day delay with the Google Search Console coverage report. It is not uncommon for these reports to experience delays but often the delay is about three-days. We are now showing data as late as December 20, 2019, which is ten-days ago.
- Google Images Tests Paginated Results
Google may be testing allowing mobile searches using image search to jump from page to page of the search results instead of the infinite scroll. Bhumika Kateliya posted this screen shot on Twitter of Google Images results on mobile having a page 2 button behind a blue background.
- Google Again: Linking Out To High Authority Sites Does Not Help With Your Rankings
Google's John Mueller said again that linking out to high authority web sites does not help you rank better in Google. He said "no" when asked if it is true based on what this graphic says, which is "multiple SEO experiments and studies show that linking out to high-quality resources is correlated with higher rankings."
- Google New Year's Eve 2019 Frog Doodle
New Years Eve is tomorrow (December 31, 2019) here in New York but if you are in New Zealand, it is already tomorrow and Google.co.nz already has the New Year's Eve Doodle. It has a frog sitting and bringing in the new years with fireworks over the water.
- Google Employee Dressed As Android Lampshade
Here is an old photo I found on Instagram of a Googler, I believe a Google employee, dressed up as an Android lampshade. Why? I am not sure. It wasn't Halloween when this photo was taken but who know,
- Effect of disabling AutoAds?, WebmasterWorld
- I don't think johnmu knows. I added it after he lgtm'ed it. You're welcome anyway. https://t.co/WXqyHwZqsv, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) takes effect on January 1, 2020, Local Search Forum
- No, you don't need to do anything, John Mueller on Twitter
- My website Home Page (https://www.ittisa.com/) is not appearing on Google Search, Google Webmaster Help
- The PPC changes that bugged and elated marketers most in 2019: An unscientific poll
- How to create content your target audience actually wants
