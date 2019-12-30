Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #33: Rob Timmermann On Doing SEO Wrong & Google Core Updates
    Rob Timmermann, founder and CEO of Timmermann Group, was the next SEO I went to chat with in St. Louis. He started the company in 2003 as a web design agency before doing online marketing consulting...
  • Google: You Always Need Textual Content On-Page
    Let's say you have a web site that just serves audio or video or images or other forms of multimedia - will Google be able to understand it all? John Mueller of Google said on Reddit "You always need textual content on-page, regardless of what other kinds of content you might have."
  • Google Search Console Coverage Report Now Delayed 10 Days
    There is currently a ten-day delay with the Google Search Console coverage report. It is not uncommon for these reports to experience delays but often the delay is about three-days. We are now showing data as late as December 20, 2019, which is ten-days ago.
  • Google Images Tests Paginated Results
    Google may be testing allowing mobile searches using image search to jump from page to page of the search results instead of the infinite scroll. Bhumika Kateliya posted this screen shot on Twitter of Google Images results on mobile having a page 2 button behind a blue background.
  • Google Again: Linking Out To High Authority Sites Does Not Help With Your Rankings
    Google's John Mueller said again that linking out to high authority web sites does not help you rank better in Google. He said "no" when asked if it is true based on what this graphic says, which is "multiple SEO experiments and studies show that linking out to high-quality resources is correlated with higher rankings."
  • Google New Year's Eve 2019 Frog Doodle
    New Years Eve is tomorrow (December 31, 2019) here in New York but if you are in New Zealand, it is already tomorrow and Google.co.nz already has the New Year's Eve Doodle. It has a frog sitting and bringing in the new years with fireworks over the water.
  • Google Employee Dressed As Android Lampshade
    Here is an old photo I found on Instagram of a Googler, I believe a Google employee, dressed up as an Android lampshade. Why? I am not sure. It wasn't Halloween when this photo was taken but who know,

