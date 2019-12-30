Google New Year's Eve 2019 Frog Doodle

New Years Eve is tomorrow (December 31, 2019) here in New York but if you are in New Zealand, it is already tomorrow and Google.co.nz already has the New Year's Eve Doodle. It has a frog sitting and bringing in the new years with fireworks over the water.

Google wrote on its Doodle page:

Today’s Doodle features Froggy the weather frog to help ring in 2020! You may have seen Froggy before, while looking up the weather in Google Search on your mobile device. Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!” Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you’re having flies… Ready to jump in? Hoppy New Year’s Eve!

Here are some of the other scenes you may see based on your location:

