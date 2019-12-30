Google Search Console Coverage Report Now Delayed 10 Days

Dec 30, 2019 • 8:16 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

There is currently a ten-day delay with the Google Search Console coverage report. It is not uncommon for these reports to experience delays but often the delay is about three-days. We are now showing data as late as December 20, 2019, which is ten-days ago.

There are numerous complaints about his on both Twitter and Google Webmaster Help forums. Here is what I see:

click for full size

I wouldn't be concerned, it is not just you, it seems to be everyone. So relax, wait for Google to fix the backlog of data issue and check back after the new years?

I have not seen a Googler respond to these complaints yet but I am sure they are aware.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Google Webmaster Help forums.

Previous story: Google Images Tests Paginated Results
 
blog comments powered by Disqus