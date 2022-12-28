Daily Search Forum Recap: December 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's helpful content and link spam updates are delayed in finishing due to holidays and safety. Google said links on YouTube videos wouldn't help you with SEO. Google also said building bad links over time will have a lasting effect. I posted a bunch of Bing search user interface tests and features. I also posted a PSA on what passage ranking (aka indexing) is and is not.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Delayed Rollout Due To Holidays
Google officially confirmed that the helpful content update needs more time to roll out, but now the link spam update is also past the two-week mark, and it is not done rolling out yet either. John Mueller of Google said these updates may take longer to complete due to the "holidays" and "for safety reasons."
- Google: Building Your Site On Bad Links Over Time Will Have A Lasting Effect
Google's John Mueller provided some advice on a site that seemed to have been hit due to bad links. He said on Mastodon, "If you've built the foundation of your site on bad links for a longer period of time, that will have a lasting effect even if you suddenly fix some things."
- Google: Links On YouTube Won't Help Your Google Rankings & SEO
An SEO asked if links on YouTube videos will help with your Google SEO. Then someone said that it would help get your content indexed faster. Both are false and myths because YouTube links have nofollow attributes on them, so Google does not count them.
- PSA: Google's Passage Indexing / Ranking Helps Google Better Understand Messy Content
It has been a while since I heard anyone talk about Google's passage indexing, technically should be passage
- Catching Up On Bing Search User Interface & Search Experiments
Over the past several weeks, I've been collecting a number of Microsoft Bing search experiments and user interface tests. It has slowed down a bit this week, so I'll share most of them below.
- Google Speed Bumps
Did you know that at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, that even the speed bumps are in Google colors? I initially thought these were rumble strips but they lo
Other Great Search Threads:
- It only bookmarks the page in your collection within Google Devs profile; we’re not using that to send notifications atm (there’s no way to say what changed rn; it could be a typo fix fo, Lizzi on Twitter
- Our apologies. Google licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. We only display offensive definitions by default if they are the main meaning of a term. As this is not the case, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Website owners/operators don't need SEO audits. They need actionable takeaways on what needs to be fixed, with priorities & potential results those fixes will bring., Mike Blazer on Mastodon
- Discover’s been targeting me hard to use the feed as a way to keep track of sports both from the SERP & within the feed itself Interesting bec I always looked at it as a place for content diversity but Goog try, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEO 2022 in review: E-E-A-T, ChatGPT, Search Essentials and more
- Google algorithm updates 2022 in review: Core updates, product reviews, helpful content updates, spam updates and beyond
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Amazon, Google, and Meta’s big bets didn’t pay off in 2022, Vox
- The Biggest Hires and Departures at Google in 2022, Business Insider
- Google Employees Brace for a Cost-Cutting Drive as Anxiety Mounts, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Link building: How to get started, Wix SEO Hub
- Elevate B2B Content: Learn From Our Top 10 Content Marketing Posts, Online Marketing Blog
Local & Maps
- How to Measure Distance on Google Maps, Online Tech Tips
- How to make Google Maps the default on iPhone, Android Police
- The Biggest Navigation Software Updates of 2022, AutoEvolution
- Why You Might Want to Blur Your House on Google Maps, CNET
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home guide: Everything you need to know, Android Authority
- Home Assistant open-source smart home platform is getting its own voice controls, The Verge
- I’m not saying Google Assistant is dumb, but it doesn’t seem as smart as I used to think it was, Chrome Unboxed
- Kuo: Apple Planning to Launch New iPad Mini in Late 2023 or Early 2024, MacRumors
- Podcasting could be in for a rocky 2023, The Verge
- Apple Watch sensor has racial bias, claims new lawsuit, AppleInsider
SEO
- How infographics can improve your SEO, Oncrawl
- Best SEO Courses Online - Free & Paid Options, Search Engine Journal
- How To Target Multiple Cities Without Hurting Your SEO, Search Engine Journal
PPC
- 3 Things That SEOs Can Learn from Google Ads, Rank Ranger
- Fraudulent ‘popunder’ Google Ad campaign generated millions, The Register
Search Features
- Google Helping EV Buyers Search for Answers, The EV Report
Other Search
- Google labels 'Jew' as offensive slur, defines as 'petty,' 'miserly', The Jerusalem Post
- Introducing YouChat — The AI Search Assistant that Lives in Your Search Engine, You
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.