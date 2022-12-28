Daily Search Forum Recap: December 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's helpful content and link spam updates are delayed in finishing due to holidays and safety. Google said links on YouTube videos wouldn't help you with SEO. Google also said building bad links over time will have a lasting effect. I posted a bunch of Bing search user interface tests and features. I also posted a PSA on what passage ranking (aka indexing) is and is not.

