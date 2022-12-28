Catching Up On Bing Search User Interface & Search Experiments

Dec 28, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Bing Search
Over the past several weeks, I've been collecting a number of Microsoft Bing search experiments and user interface tests. It has slowed down a bit this week, so I'll share most of them below.

These are in no specific order:

Bing Test grouping snippet for search ads (in big fonts) as Ad Related via @b4k_khushal:

click for full size

@frank:

click for full size

Desktop search engine's slide show:

Bing "Explore" feature prominently to video search results via @frank:

click for full size

click for full size

Bing is testing a fading design for their map results with only showing the first local result via @frank:

click for full size

New Explore tests:

Related tests:

Video carousel:

Local listing snippet:

So there you have it, a ton of Microsoft Bing search features that are either being tested or recently launched.

Forum discussion at the links above.

