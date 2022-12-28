Catching Up On Bing Search User Interface & Search Experiments

Over the past several weeks, I've been collecting a number of Microsoft Bing search experiments and user interface tests. It has slowed down a bit this week, so I'll share most of them below.

These are in no specific order:

Bing Test grouping snippet for search ads (in big fonts) as Ad Related via @b4k_khushal:

@frank:

Desktop search engine's slide show:

🧵2⃣.



↗️ The bulk grouping of websites in one place



↗️ Noticing this feature on health related queries pic.twitter.com/Hee07J14Dp — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 16, 2022

Bing "Explore" feature prominently to video search results via @frank:

Bing is testing a fading design for their map results with only showing the first local result via @frank:

New Explore tests:

🧵 6 Explore Related Pages on bing pic.twitter.com/y6lIpPxoxj — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 2, 2022

Related tests:

#Bing new test - Related Searches panel at left side of SERP.



here is the snap for ref - pic.twitter.com/OPx7kxfLRa — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 27, 2022

Video carousel:

🆕 Bing test videos in Carousel Slider view.



📷 Here is the snap for ref- pic.twitter.com/RWBiPTnN67 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 17, 2022

Local listing snippet:

🆕 Just searching @rustybrick on Bing and found local business snippet in desktop serp.



↗️ It's for me like click and view features.



📹 Here is the video for ref-#locakbusiness pic.twitter.com/l9uB4PcIOn — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 3, 2022

So there you have it, a ton of Microsoft Bing search features that are either being tested or recently launched.

Forum discussion at the links above.