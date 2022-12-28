Catching Up On Bing Search User Interface & Search Experiments

Over the past several weeks, I've been collecting a number of Microsoft Bing search experiments and user interface tests. It has slowed down a bit this week, so I'll share most of them below.
These are in no specific order:
Bing Test grouping snippet for search ads (in big fonts) as Ad Related via @b4k_khushal:
Desktop search engine's slide show:
🧵2⃣.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 16, 2022
↗️ The bulk grouping of websites in one place
↗️ Noticing this feature on health related queries pic.twitter.com/Hee07J14Dp
Bing "Explore" feature prominently to video search results via @frank:
Bing is testing a fading design for their map results with only showing the first local result via @frank:
New Explore tests:
🧵 6 Explore Related Pages on bing pic.twitter.com/y6lIpPxoxj— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 2, 2022
Related tests:
#Bing new test - Related Searches panel at left side of SERP.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 27, 2022
here is the snap for ref - pic.twitter.com/OPx7kxfLRa
Video carousel:
🆕 Bing test videos in Carousel Slider view.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 17, 2022
📷 Here is the snap for ref- pic.twitter.com/RWBiPTnN67
Local listing snippet:
🆕 Just searching @rustybrick on Bing and found local business snippet in desktop serp.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 3, 2022
↗️ It's for me like click and view features.
📹 Here is the video for ref-#locakbusiness pic.twitter.com/l9uB4PcIOn
So there you have it, a ton of Microsoft Bing search features that are either being tested or recently launched.
Forum discussion at the links above.