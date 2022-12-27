Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads to allow some cannabis and CBD products to be advertised ins some regions. Google said removing internal duplicate content won't fix your site's rankings related to a spam update. Google said having unique text, infographics and videos does not make your content good, accurate or helpful. Most SEOs are not concerned with ChatGPT taking over. Google said again that Googlebot does not use the cache control headers.

