Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads to allow some cannabis and CBD products to be advertised ins some regions. Google said removing internal duplicate content won't fix your site's rankings related to a spam update. Google said having unique text, infographics and videos does not make your content good, accurate or helpful. Most SEOs are not concerned with ChatGPT taking over. Google said again that Googlebot does not use the cache control headers.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google:Unique Text, Infographics & Video Does Not Make Content Good, Accurate & Helpful
Google's John Mueller said that "writing unique text, adding infographics, and a video" does not by default make that content "good, accurate, and helpful."
- Google: Spam Update Hits Won't Be Fixed By Removal Internal Duplicate Content
Google's John Mueller said that removing internal duplicate content and other technical issue fixes won't lead to your site recovering from a Google spam update. John said that these spam updates look more at the "actual content" than if you have technical issues or duplicate content on your site.
- Google Ads To Allow Some Cannabidiol (CBD) & Hemp Ads In Some Regions
Google Ads will soon allow some cannabidiol (CBD) and topical, hemp-derived CBD products to be advertised on its network. Google posted this policy update and said this begins on January 20, 2023.
- Google Says Cache-Control Headers Aren't Used For Crawling & Indexing Unless It's Embedded Content
In 2018, John Mueller of Google said Google does not use cache-control headers when crawling. He said then that the has no impact on GoogleBot and how it crawls your web pages. He said that again today, at the end of 2022, but added, "at most, they might be used in rendering for embedded content."
- Most SEOs Aren't Concerned About ChatGPT Threatening The SEO Industry
ChatGPT is cool, very cool, in fact, I used it for fun for my video introduction earlier this month, but does this put SEOs out of a job? Will it write all of our content, will it give SEO recommendations, and will it provide coding examples, that will replace the needs for SEOs? Most SEOs don't seem too worried.
- Wicker Chair At Google
Google has this wicker chair that stressed out Googlers can sit on and enjoy the stress-free view from the Google Detroit office. That is the view of the Detroit river, looking over into Canada.
