Google Search Knowledge Panel With Grey Links

Dec 19, 2022
Google is testing a light gray colored font for the links in the Google Search knowledge panel box. Google often tests various font sizes and colors and constantly tests small and large user interface changes in Google Search, so this test should be no surprise.

This last test was spotted first by Punit on Twitter - I cannot replicate but here is a side-by-side screenshot. You can see the normal blue links versus the light grey links:

click for full size

Here are more screenshots of this:

I do not like it one bit.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

