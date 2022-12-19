Google Search Knowledge Panel With Grey Links

Google is testing a light gray colored font for the links in the Google Search knowledge panel box. Google often tests various font sizes and colors and constantly tests small and large user interface changes in Google Search, so this test should be no surprise.

This last test was spotted first by Punit on Twitter - I cannot replicate but here is a side-by-side screenshot. You can see the normal blue links versus the light grey links:

Here are more screenshots of this:

@rustybrick & @JoyanneHawkins Yes, I have noticed this google has changed the color of links to light grey. Check Before and after screenshots.



For Referance Screenshot- pic.twitter.com/qzxEFQIvOM — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) December 14, 2022

Google is testing KP with different font size, link color and under line.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Daj5vmbiZS — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) December 14, 2022

I do not like it one bit.

