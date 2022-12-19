Google Merchant Center Policy For Google Ads Linked Account Suspension

Google posted an updated policy update in the Google Merchant Center section for a new "linked account suspension." In short, this impacts a suspended Google Ads account linked to your Merchant Center account.

Google posted, that they have updated its abuse of the network policy. Google wrote, "We've updated our prohibited practices to include a new account issue status, “Linked account suspension”. This new issue status is a clarification of our existing enforcement to provide retailers with better instructions on how to resolve their account issues. This issue status means that a suspended Google Ads account is linked to your Merchant Center account. The Google Ads suspension must be fixed first before your Merchant Center suspension can be reviewed."

Also, just removing or unlinking the suspended Google Ads account from your Merchant Center account won’t unsuspend or resolve your Merchant Center account issue.

You really need to resolve the issue with the suspension first.

