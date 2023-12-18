Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2023

Dec 18, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has confirmed that "openness" for local ranking is now a stronger signal. Google continues to have strong search ranking volatility into the holidays. Google Merchant Center is testing a browsing experience feature card. Google has a video label on some top stories. Google Search Ads for publishers will enforce consent management requirements on February 1, 2024. I posted another vlog with Dave DiGregorio, who went through my Michael Jordan cards.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Confirmed: Google Local Search Algorithm "Openness" Now Stronger Signal
    Earlier this month we covered a report from Sterling Sky that said the Google Local search ranking algorithm now uses if a location is open as part of its local ranking system. Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, confirmed the change late on Friday saying, "we've long used "openness" as part of our local ranking systems, and it recently became a stronger signal for non-navigational queries."
  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Holiday Surge
    You'd expect that the Google search ranking volatility would calm as we get closer to the holiday break, Christmas timeframe. But no. Google's search ranking volatility is ever so heated, or shall we say, cold, as we approach the holidays.
  • Google Merchant Center Browsing Experience BETA Card
    Google Merchant Center is beta testing a new score card to help merchants understand how their browsing experience score is doing. This card is called "Browsing Experience" and it shows how well your site's products are doing with image quality.
  • Google Top Stories Adds Video Labels
    Google can now show video labels or indicators to some news stories in the top stories section of Google Search. The video label is added under the snippet on the top stories section.
  • Google Search Ads For Publishers (i.e. AdSense, etc) To Enforce Consent Management Requirements
    Google announced late on Friday that starting on February 1, 2024, it will start to enforce the consent management requirements for Google Search Ads publisher products, such as AdSense for Search, AdSense for Domains, and Programmable Search Engine.
  • Vlog #253: Dave DiGregorio Goes Through My Michael Jordan Basketball Cards
    In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community...
  • Santa At Google's Dublin Office
    Holidays are here, we had a holiday market, we saw Rudolph and now here is Santa at the Google office in Dublin. I spotted this on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #253: Dave DiGregorio Goes Through My Michael Jordan Basketball Cards
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus