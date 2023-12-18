Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has confirmed that "openness" for local ranking is now a stronger signal. Google continues to have strong search ranking volatility into the holidays. Google Merchant Center is testing a browsing experience feature card. Google has a video label on some top stories. Google Search Ads for publishers will enforce consent management requirements on February 1, 2024. I posted another vlog with Dave DiGregorio, who went through my Michael Jordan cards.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Confirmed: Google Local Search Algorithm "Openness" Now Stronger Signal
Earlier this month we covered a report from Sterling Sky that said the Google Local search ranking algorithm now uses if a location is open as part of its local ranking system. Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, confirmed the change late on Friday saying, "we've long used "openness" as part of our local ranking systems, and it recently became a stronger signal for non-navigational queries."
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Holiday Surge
You'd expect that the Google search ranking volatility would calm as we get closer to the holiday break, Christmas timeframe. But no. Google's search ranking volatility is ever so heated, or shall we say, cold, as we approach the holidays.
- Google Merchant Center Browsing Experience BETA Card
Google Merchant Center is beta testing a new score card to help merchants understand how their browsing experience score is doing. This card is called "Browsing Experience" and it shows how well your site's products are doing with image quality.
- Google Top Stories Adds Video Labels
Google can now show video labels or indicators to some news stories in the top stories section of Google Search. The video label is added under the snippet on the top stories section.
- Google Search Ads For Publishers (i.e. AdSense, etc) To Enforce Consent Management Requirements
Google announced late on Friday that starting on February 1, 2024, it will start to enforce the consent management requirements for Google Search Ads publisher products, such as AdSense for Search, AdSense for Domains, and Programmable Search Engine.
- Vlog #253: Dave DiGregorio Goes Through My Michael Jordan Basketball Cards
In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community...
- Santa At Google's Dublin Office
Holidays are here, we had a holiday market, we saw Rudolph and now here is Santa at the Google office in Dublin. I spotted this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Woah. That does look like an issue. Let us check., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Google showing definition under Top search on Google Search bar, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- interested in your thoughts on Google indexing their own local/map reviews. Potentially kill of review platforms such as SiteJabber/review.io/reseller ratings for 'company reviews' queries. WDYT?, Cheelo on Twitter
- The #SEOFOMO Chat -the forum for SEOFOMOers to share & discuss the latest in SEO- is open to request access by registering: https://t.co/mjGqznVqj8 It will be initially invite based during alpha phase, I expect that in a fe, Aleyda Solis on X
- Google just added some new categories for Local Services Ads: Architect (California and Florida only) Drain expert (California and Florida only) Home insulation (California and Florida only) Home securit, Joy Hawkins on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google local search ranking algorithm strengthens “openness” signal
- Marketing giant ‘admits it listens to your conversations to sell targeted ads’
- YouTube launches free subscription offer to boost channel growth
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- How to prevent AI from taking your content
- How to make sure you never miss an internal or external deadline
- 3 Instagram video ad tips to captivate your audience
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4: Best-Practices for Paid Media, MarketingProfs
- Actually, Your Phone *Is* Listening To You; Google’s Quiet Enhanced Conversion Update, AdExchanger
Industry & Business
- Almost two-thirds of Google's $100-million media fund will go to print, digital media, CBC News
- Google and Apple’s app stores are cash machines, Financial Times (Sub)
- How Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar alliance with OpenAI really works, Financial Times (Sub)
- Epic Games chief concerned Google will ‘get away’ with app store charges, Financial Times (Sub)
- As Antitrust Concerns Mount, Google’s Ad Business Is Nearing Its Ceiling, AdExchanger
- Google Funds Artificial Intelligence Center at Civil Rights Group, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Creating Quality Backlinks for Your Website, Level343, LLC
- It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like AI-Generated Content cartoon, Marketoonist
Local & Maps
- Ford to work with Google Maps for EV route planning, Electrek
- Google Maps Seemingly Getting a 3D Update on Android Auto, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft Chase Wearable AI, The Information
- Apple Watch update gives Siri new health features, BGR
- How to Change Siri’s Accent or Language, Lifehacker
SEO
- 5 Tips On How To Optimize SEO For Your LinkedIn Profile, Forbes
- SEO Consultant Vs SEO Agency. Which One Should You Hire?, SEOSLY
- Vacation rental (VacationRental) structured data, Omi Sido
- Google's cache: how can it trick you?, Antoine Eripret
- Google SGE: Everything SEOs Need to Know at This Point, SE Ranking
- How Search Generative Experience Impacts Organic Search Strategies, Botify
PPC
- More information on Google Ads buying behavior on apps, Google Ads Help
- How Much Does Google Ads Really Cost? 2024 CPC Analysis, Semrush
- TAG Bulletin: Q4 2023, Google Blog
Search Features
- Expanding Microsoft Copilot access in education, Microsoft EDU
- Google’s VP for Bard wants the chatbot to book her kids’ summer camps, Yahoo Finance
- People Also View in Google SGE While Browsing from Search & Discover (An SEO Investigation), Ethan Lazuk
Other Search
- Google develops selfie scanning software ahead of porn crackdown, Telegraph
- Google's DeepMind creates generative AI model with fact checker to crack unsolvable math problem, SiliconANGLE
- Advancements in machine learning for machine learning, Google Research Blog
- StyleDrop: Text-to-image generation in any style, Google Research Blog
- States are lagging in tackling AI, political deepfakes for 2024, NBC News
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.