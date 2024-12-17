Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said they are tracking the site reputation abuse problem by treating some sites within a site. Google says disavowing toxic links is a billable waste of time. ChatGPT Search is now out for all logged in users, for free. Google Merchant Center has first order discount promotion types. Google added newish documentation around faceted navigation.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Site Reputation Abuse: Treating Some Sites Within A Site
    Jonathan Jones attended the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich last week and posted excellent and detailed notes about the event, including a bit more on the more often core updates. But he also covered how Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said how Google thinks about site reputation and how treating some sites within a site, as a solution to this problem.
  • Google: Disavowing Toxic Links Is A Billable Waste Of Time
    Google's John Mueller reiterated in a big way that SEOs and site owners should not spend time disavowing "toxic" links. He said it is a "billable waste of time" to disavow toxic links, as provided in some of these SEO toolsets.
  • OpenAI Opens ChatGPT Search To All Logged In Users
    When OpenAI launched ChatGPT Search several weeks ago, it was just available to paid users. Now, anyone who logs into ChatGPT should have access to the Search the Web button on ChatGPT.com.
  • Google Adds Faceted Navigation To Help Documentation
    Google has repurposed its 2014 blog post on faceted navigation best practices (which we covered a decade ago) and created a new help document page named Managing crawling of faceted navigation URLs.
  • New Google Merchant Center Promotion For First Order Discount
    Google Merchant Center added a new field in the "Promotion conditions" section for "first order" discount. This seems to be for shopping ads set up in Merchant Center.
  • Video: Google Bay View Holiday Party
    Here is a pretty interesting holiday party Google had at their Bay View campus. Watch the embedded video below - it seems pretty expensive.

