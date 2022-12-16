Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated its search quality raters guidelines and added an E to E-A-T, for experience. Google Discover ads replaced the ad label with a sponsored label. Google Ads has new insight pages / reports. Google Business Profiles shows the services listings on the desktop interface. Google Business Profile photos processing notices are now live. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap where I go deeper in the changes we had this week.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December 2022 Link Spam Update, E-E-A-T Guidelines Updated, Visual Elements, Status Dashboard, Content Ideas & More
This was a busy week, and I honestly thought it would start to slow down, but I was wrong; I am wrong a lot. Google launched another algorithm update, the December 2022 link spam update, which it baked in SpamBrain...
- E-E-A-T - "Experience" Added To Revised Search Quality Raters Guidelines
The Google search quality raters guidelines were updated and updated in a big way, with a new E added on to E-A-T. Google is adding experience on top of expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness. Google said that trust is the most important of all four elements here.
- Google Business Profile Photo Uploads Processing Notice & Pending Label On Photos
Sometime in the past couple of months or so, Google added a notice after you upload photos to your Google Business profile that the photo is being processed. It may even add a label on top of the photo to say the photo is "pending" approval."
- Google Discover Ads Replaced "Ad" Label With "Sponsored" Label
A couple of months ago, Google switched the search ads label from "Ads" to "Sponsored." Now, Greg Finn noticed that the ads in the Google Discover feed and Google Discovery Ads label also changed from "Ads" to "Sponsored."
- Google Business Profiles Services Now Displays On Desktop Interface
Google is now testing showing the services listings, the different services a business offers, on the desktop local and maps interface in a business profile. Previously this only showed up on mobile, but now it can show on desktop (I don't see it yet but some do).
- Google Ads Insights Page Adds Search Terms, Asset, Audience & Change History Insights
Google announced that the Insights page in Google Ads has gained four new features including new search terms insights, asset insights, audience insights, and change history insights.
- Google's Christmas Market Event With The Blue Belles
Christmas is coming and Google seems to be having event after event for Christmas and the holidays. Here are the Blue Belles, I guess some sort of performers, at the Google Dublin office for a Google
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hi all, This isn't permanent and the team is aware & working to address it. Apologies for the inconvenience in the meantime., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Are you a dev/affiliate marketer with a Chrome extension? Heads-up, Google updated its Chrome Web Story Policy today (including its Affiliate Ads Policy). Note the new disclosure requirements for extensions that include affili, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- GA4 has finally released a built in Landing Page report! You no longer have to create your own, BUT, you can still edit this new built in report to make it even more useful to your organization. Here's a few quick, Krista Seiden on Twitter
- If there are systemic issues with a Search system affecting a large number of sites or Search users, that would be shown here. It's not a dashboard fo, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hi All, You should be able to have any number of paused ads. The limit is on 3 enabled RSAs. We're not able to replicate this issue, but please DM me with details so we can look, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- The guidelines are how raters evaluate pages to assess if our ranking systems are working well. They are not how pages are somehow rated to rank in Search. However, they can be used to self-as, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- E-E-A-T and major updates to Google’s quality rater guidelines
- Google doubles up on E with updated search quality raters guidelines (E-E-A-T)
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Top 5 search marketing trends and 3 must-haves for 2023
- Google Question Hub to close down
- Google has updated its prohibited practices to include “Linked account suspensions”
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 5 Google Analytics 4 Mistakes to Avoid, Go Fish Digital
- How to Set up Google Analytics 4? (Easy-To-Use Checklist), Data Driven U
- The differences between Google Analytics 4 (GA4) versus Universal Analytics (UA), Koozai
Industry & Business
- Highlights from our partnerships with news publishers in Asia Pacific this year, Google Blog
- Google’s West Project in Downtown San Jose Underway, NBC Bay Area
- Search Central Live 2022 Highlights, Google Search Central Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 27+ Content Marketing Statistics To Help You Succeed in 2023, Content Marketing Institute
- 9 Easy Steps to Build a Content Calendar, Outbrain
- How to Perform a Competitor Link Analysis in 3 Steps, Ahrefs
- 7 Successful B2B Content Marketing Examples You Can Learn From, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps redesign expands to Belgium and four other countries, AppleInsider
- Help users discover more with new Places API updates, Google Cloud Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant, Android Police
SEO
- 9 Best Sitemap Generator Tools (Free & Paid), Semrush
- DIY SEO: A Basic 5-Step Guide That Anyone Can Follow, Ahrefs
- Homepage SEO: 5 homepage styles to achieve business goals, Wix SEO Hub
PPC
- Australia’s largest abortion services provider hit with Google ad ban, The Sydney Morning Herald
- New Steps Required For Unsuspending Google Merchant Center IF., FeedArmy
Search Features
- State of the SERPs: An Ecommerce Industry Report, seoClarity
Other Search
- Google search trends that spike during winter, Google Blog
- New ways Chrome makes holiday shopping online easier, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.