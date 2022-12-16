Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its search quality raters guidelines and added an E to E-A-T, for experience. Google Discover ads replaced the ad label with a sponsored label. Google Ads has new insight pages / reports. Google Business Profiles shows the services listings on the desktop interface. Google Business Profile photos processing notices are now live. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap where I go deeper in the changes we had this week.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant, Android Police

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.