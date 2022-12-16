Google Ads Insights Page Adds Search Terms, Asset, Audience & Change History Insights

Google announced that the Insights page in Google Ads has gained four new features including new search terms insights, asset insights, audience insights, and change history insights. Google said it released these insights to help you have more "successful" campaigns "this holiday season and beyond."

Search Terms Insights

Search terms insights let you see what your customers are searching for without having to examine every individual search term, Google explained. By grouping these terms into broader, intent-based categories, you can easily identify which themes are most popular with your customers along with metrics like conversion performance, search volume and search volume growth.

Here is what it looks like:

Asset Insights

Asset insights helps you learn about the creative assets that "resonate with your potential customers," Google wrote. This is an easy way to identify highly-engaged audiences, and can be used to inform the assets and landing pages you create for these groups, or even shift your entire marketing and product strategy. Using our previous sporting goods retailer example, you might see that bicycle-related image and video creative resonates with “Green Living Enthusiasts.” Based on this insight, you can pair these assets with a landing page that prominently features your sustainability efforts, or go one step further and use the insight to build out a completely new product line, Google added.

Audience Insights

Audience insights, was recently added to the account level on Google Ads. This insights page helps you understand the characteristics of the people who engaged with your business. These insights give you a better idea of what your customers care about, making it easier to tune your creative for their unique interests and traits.

Change History Insights

Change history insights help you identify how changes you’ve made in your account may impact performance. When there’s a significant shift in your campaign’s key metrics, this insight can help you find out which changes you made that may have caused this shift in performance — and then figure out how to proceed.

