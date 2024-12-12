Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing using Gemini 2.0 to power AI Overviews. Apple released Apple Intelligence upgrades, including visual intelligence. Google Ads is testing video assets for search campaigns. Bing removed the cache link. Google sitelinks with arrow downs to show more is being tested.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search

Google announced its "new AI model" named Gemini 2.0 and with that confirmed Google has begun testing using Gemini 2.0 to power AI Overviews in Google Search. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said the improved AI Overviews can "tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries and coding."

Apple released a ton of new Apple Intelligence features yesterday, including what I've been waiting to play with - Apple Visual Intelligence. It seems, at least for now, that Apple Visual Intelligence works with ChatGPT and Google Search but I was not able to trigger it for Apple Maps like the initial demo showed.

After months of testing, and after Google was the first to make this move, Bing has dropped support for its cache operator and the cache link in Bing Search. Bing wrote on X, "This week, we've removed cache links from Bing search results."

Google Ads is testing a new asset type named video. It seems Google may be testing allowing advertisers to add video assets to their search ads and other Google Ads campaigns.

We've seen our share of Sitelinks tests in Google Search. Including a number of variations around expandable sitelinks. But here is a version where you can click an arrow down to expand and show more sitelinks.

This is an oldie but when I saw it, I had to share it here. Dave Davies shared an old hat he got that is a white hat, with white text on it, that reads, "this is a black hat." Those in SEO will get this joke.

