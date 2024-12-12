Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2024

Dec 12, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing using Gemini 2.0 to power AI Overviews. Apple released Apple Intelligence upgrades, including visual intelligence. Google Ads is testing video assets for search campaigns. Bing removed the cache link. Google sitelinks with arrow downs to show more is being tested.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search
    Google announced its "new AI model" named Gemini 2.0 and with that confirmed Google has begun testing using Gemini 2.0 to power AI Overviews in Google Search. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said the improved AI Overviews can "tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries and coding."
  • Apple Visual Intelligence Is Out With ChatGPT & Google Integration
    Apple released a ton of new Apple Intelligence features yesterday, including what I've been waiting to play with - Apple Visual Intelligence. It seems, at least for now, that Apple Visual Intelligence works with ChatGPT and Google Search but I was not able to trigger it for Apple Maps like the initial demo showed.
  • Official: Bing Search Drops Cache Link
    After months of testing, and after Google was the first to make this move, Bing has dropped support for its cache operator and the cache link in Bing Search. Bing wrote on X, "This week, we've removed cache links from Bing search results."
  • Google Ads Testing Video Assets For Search Campaigns?
    Google Ads is testing a new asset type named video. It seems Google may be testing allowing advertisers to add video assets to their search ads and other Google Ads campaigns.
  • Google Tests Sitelinks With Arrow Down To Show More
    We've seen our share of Sitelinks tests in Google Search. Including a number of variations around expandable sitelinks. But here is a version where you can click an arrow down to expand and show more sitelinks.
  • This Is A Black Hat 🤠
    This is an oldie but when I saw it, I had to share it here. Dave Davies shared an old hat he got that is a white hat, with white text on it, that reads, "this is a black hat." Those in SEO will get this joke.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2024

Dec 12, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Testing Video Assets For Search Campaigns?

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
Apple App Store

Apple Visual Intelligence Is Out With ChatGPT & Google Integration

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Official: Bing Search Drops Cache Link

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Sitelinks With Arrow Down To Show More

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.