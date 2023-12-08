Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's November 2023 reviews update is done rolling out after a whopping 29 days. Glenn Gabe did a piece of the alternative feeds, secondary SERPs and the challenge of tracking them. Google Things to know is expanding. Google is testing bolding business names in local panels. Google is showing 3-day low sale price labels. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Happy Chanukah!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google November 2023 Reviews Update Completed After 29 Days
The Google November 2023 reviews update, the last one Google will confirm, finished rolling out yesterday afternoon on December 7, 2023. It took 29 days to roll out, which initially kicked off on November 8, 2023.
- Google's Alternative Feeds, Secondary SERPs & Current Tracking Challenges
A site owner's guide to understanding Google's alternative feeds and secondary serps and how it's becoming harder than ever to track clicks and impressions from Google's ecosystem.
- Google Things To Know Snippets & Results Expansion
It seems Google is expanding the Things To Know feature in its search results, both in how often it is shown, where it is shown and how it is shown. We are also seeing it in the form of site links or sublinks on specific search results.
- Google Tests Bolding Local Business Name In Local Panel
Google is testing bolding the name of the business within the local panel in the search results. I was unable to replicate this but my screenshot shows my company name in normal text, while the test shows a bolded font for the company name.
- Google Product Results Showing Prices With 30 Day Low
Google now can show if a price is the lowest it has been in a 30-day period. This can show in the product listing results for your Google search results. Google will add the green font to the discounted price but also add the words "30-day low" to the result.
- Going Down The Google Brick Road
Just a photo from the Google Dublin office that reminded me of going down the Google brick road... I found this on Instagram and it caught my eye.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Gemini, Bing Deep Search, Google Reviews Winter Blast Update, Google Ads Search Partner Network, Ranking, Ads & More
For the original iTunes version, click here. Google confirmed the last reviews update finished rolling out yesterday after 29 days...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google will be removing Google Signals as a reporting identity early next year. This is excellent news, as this feature caused significant reporting problems and confusion., Charles Farina on X
- Making good test-sites is quite involved, if you want data in various places, and if you want them to look real. I wonder if there's a web-dev-like class that makes sites which you could verify for stats? or something like the school's merch store (usuall, John Mueller on Mastodon
- We’ve just released another detailed guide on how Google Ads is implementing the Privacy Sandbox Attribution Reporting API on Google properties to measure ads effectively in a world without third party cookies next year., AdsLiaison on X
- We’ve recently introduced dedicated integration reports for Display & Video 360, Campaign Manager 360, and Search Ads 360. Learn how to set up these integrations!, Google Analytics on X
- This is a signal that the open Tab contains non-public URL. In those situations we turn off any caching/saving of the information to protect users' privacy., Mikhail Parakhin on X
