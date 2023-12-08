Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November 2023 reviews update is done rolling out after a whopping 29 days. Glenn Gabe did a piece of the alternative feeds, secondary SERPs and the challenge of tracking them. Google Things to know is expanding. Google is testing bolding business names in local panels. Google is showing 3-day low sale price labels. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Happy Chanukah!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Optimally configure the Attribution Reporting API for ad measurement, Google Ads Developer Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.