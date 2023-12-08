Google Tests Bolding Local Business Name In Local Panel

Google is testing bolding the name of the business within the local panel in the search results. I was unable to replicate this but my screenshot shows my company name in normal text, while the test shows a bolded font for the company name.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani he posted on X for us:

Here is what I see, in comparison:

I am not sure how much of a difference this will have on click-through rates or phone calls to the business but I guess "Google always be testing."

