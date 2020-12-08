Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2020

Dec 8, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests Zero Results On Desktop Again?
    Back in March 2018, Google began testing showing no results, aka zero results, in the Google search results. Google then reverted it after the backlash and then launched it only on mobile for only time/date, conversion or math related queries. Well, now it seems Google may be testing showing it on the desktop results.
  • Google Did Not Fix The Request Indexing Tool Prior To Shopping Season
    I am super sad to point out, although obvious, that the request indexing tool was not fixed prior to the holiday shopping season. Google "temporarily suspended" the request indexing tool on October 14, 2020, 55 days ago, and it is still not working.
  • Google Crawl Priority: Additional Unique & Important Value Of Page
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that if he had to simplify crawling priority, how Google prioritizes how it crawls the web, it would not do so by the size of a site. Instead, he would prioritizes how it crawls the web based on "the additional unique & important value provided by the pages."
  • New: Google Ads Share Lead Form Extensions Across Search, Discover & YouTube
    Google announced you can now within Google Ads share your lead form extensions across multiple campaign types, such as Google Search, Google Discover and YouTube. Google said it is "now rolling out improvements to make lead form extensions easier to manage and more effective for your business."
  • Google Tests Top Stories Without AMP Links In Carousel
    According to John Shehata, the Global VP of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Conde Nast, Google is now testing not showing AMP pages in the Top Stories carousel in Google Search on mobile. Google can do this for COVID related news but outside of that, Google should be only showing AMP links in the Top Stories carousel.
  • Google NYC Mural Painting During COVID-19
    Google continues to make enhancements to their physical offices spaces with artists adding murals to various offices. Here is a new one from Theresa Daddezio doing some work at the Google New York Cit

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Google Crawl Priority: Additional Unique & Important Value Of Page
 
blog comments powered by Disqus