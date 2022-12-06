Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has rolled out its continuous scroll interface on desktop after it being live for over a year on mobile search. Google keyword planner tool's feature to organize keywords into ad groups is now fully live in English. Google Business Profiles has a bug with uploading logos and photos. Google is testing short product reviews in the product image thumbnail. Google's Gary Illyes said using explicit and extreme curse words can filter your site by Google's Safe Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Official: Google Continuous Scroll Now On Desktop Search
Google has officially brought the continuous scroll feature from the mobile search results to the desktop search results. Google has been testing this for a while after bringing it to mobile in October 2021, and now it is live in the US English search results.
- Google Search Tests Short Product Reviews In Image Thumbnails
Google seems to be testing showing a super short product review in the image thumbnail in the search results. So Google will overlay at the top of the product image reviews like "sturdy," easy to move," "well made," "easy to clean," and so on.
- Businesses Cannot Upload Their Logo & Photos To Their Google Business Profiles
There is a confirmed bug with Google Business Profiles where you cannot upload your logo or other photos to their business profile. Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but it seems to be impacting newly verified businesses.
- Google Keyword Planner Organize Keywords Into Ad Groups Officially Live In English
Back in August that Google added a new feature to the Keyword Planner tool to organize keywords into ad groups. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said last Friday (yes, months later) that this feature is now officially live for all English users.
- Microsoft Advertising Gains Flyer Extensions, Retract & Restate Conversions, Ad Schedule Calendar View & More
Microsoft posted the monthly Microsoft Advertising news and new features and announced a bunch of new stuff. The new features include new flyer extensions, update (restate) the revenue value associated or delete (retract) the conversion, a new calendar view for ad scheduling and more.
- Google Dublin Office Christmas Tree Is Up
Google's Dublin office has put up its Christmas tree in the lobby for the holiday season already. Here is a video a Googler made of it and posted on Instagram.
