Daily Search Forum Recap: December 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is rolling out new ad policies around dating and companionship ads. Google Search results now label if they are personalized and let you opt out of personalization. Google Ads is testing new offers for agencies and advertisers, that upset some agencies. Google Shopping cards replace popular stores with a where to buy section. Google Search is showing "view all" buttons in the shopping results.

Google Search Buttons For: Results Are Personalized - Try Without Personalization

Google Search has a new button at the bottom of the search results that shows you if the results are personalized or not and a way to turn off personalization. Google can say the "Results are personalized - Try without personalization" and clicking on that would then flip to Google showing "Results are not personalized."

Google announced a new set of Google Ads policies for dating and companionship that will go into effect on March 4, 2025. Along with the new policy, advertisers will be required to be certified by Google before they can advertise dating and/or companionship-related ads through Google Ads.

Google Ads is testing new offers for agencies and advertisers, trying to find impactful incentives for agencies who sign up new advertisers in Google Ads. This information comes from Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, after responding to complaints that agencies incentives are not good enough compared to incentives Google Ads offers advertisers directly.

As Google continues to test its shopping / e-commerce card format, Google is now testing replacing the "popular stores" section with a "Where to buy" section. I mean, it seems super similar to the other format, but who knows...

Google is testing "view all" buttons in the Google Search results, maybe shopping oriented results, next to search result listings that lead to shopping category landing pages. The view all button is at the right side of the snippet, and when clicked, takes you to the category landing page on the e-commerce site.

Here is a photo from inside the Google New York City office where they have these street signs telling you which direction to go to find specific locations in that office. It is hard finding your way around that office - I've been there many times - I know. So this may help.

