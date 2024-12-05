Google Shopping Results Tests View All Buttons

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Shopping

Google is testing "view all" buttons in the Google Search results, maybe shopping oriented results, next to search result listings that lead to shopping category landing pages. The view all button is at the right side of the snippet, and when clicked, takes you to the category landing page on the e-commerce site.

Don't get me wrong, we've seen the view all button in these areas before but now it seems different and more dedicated.

I see Google testing this on and off myself, but this was first spotted by Sachin Patel on X and Punit on Bluesky. Here is what I see:

Google Shopping Results View All Button

This is what I would typically see, without the view all buttons:

Google Shopping Results Normal

Again, clicking on the "view all" button takes you to the e-commerce site, the category landing page.

Forum discussion at X and Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Shopping Card Replaced Popular Stores With Where To Buy

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Shopping Results Tests View All Buttons

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2024

Dec 4, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

A Week Overdue, Google November 2024 Core Update Still Causing Volatility

Dec 4, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Refreshes Email Templates

Dec 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing See Results Only From...

Dec 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google NYC Indoor Street Sign
Next Story: Google Shopping Card Replaced Popular Stores With Where To Buy

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.