Google is testing "view all" buttons in the Google Search results, maybe shopping oriented results, next to search result listings that lead to shopping category landing pages. The view all button is at the right side of the snippet, and when clicked, takes you to the category landing page on the e-commerce site.

Don't get me wrong, we've seen the view all button in these areas before but now it seems different and more dedicated.

I see Google testing this on and off myself, but this was first spotted by Sachin Patel on X and Punit on Bluesky. Here is what I see:

This is what I would typically see, without the view all buttons:

Again, clicking on the "view all" button takes you to the e-commerce site, the category landing page.

Forum discussion at X and Bluesky.