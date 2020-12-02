Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2020

Dec 2, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • 17 Years Covering The Search Industry
    Today marks the 17th anniversary of starting this site, the Search Engine Roundtable. I've been writing about search for over 40% of my life - which is weird to think about. And I've been doing it consistently every workday, several times per day, even through a pandemic, for 17 years. It is hard for me to fathom that.
  • December 1 Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update
    There may be another Google search ranking algorithm update rolling out again. This one started around Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Google has not confirmed this but there is chatter and the tracking tools are also showing an update.
  • New Google Maps Community Feed Within The Explore Tab
    Google Maps has added a new social feature in the map software named the "community feed." It can be found in the explorer tab within the Google Maps app on Android and iOS. It is a way for you to find out what the community is sharing about a specific business with the ability to follow those suggestions in your Google feed going forward.
  • Poll: Most SEOs Would Ignore Spammy Links But Many Would Disavow Them
    Lily Ray ran a poll (I am kicking myself for not seeing it to retweet it but it has over 500 results). The poll asked how would you handle a lot of really spammy links pointing to your clients sites. The response was most would ignore the links but many will disavow them.
  • Google Discover Ads Has A New Format Option
    Google announced a new Google Discover ads format to choose from. There is a new 4:5 portrait aspect ratio format that helps advertisers visually showcase their products and services more prominently with consumers as they scroll and it leads into the lead form extensions.
  • Google Help Doc On Advanced Crawl Budget Management
    Google has released a help document named large site owner's guide to managing your crawl budget. It is an advanced help document on helping developers manage Googlebot crawls on their web site. It reminds me of the blog post Gary Illyes of Google wrote in 2017 about crawl budget.
  • Even Google's Stan The Dinosaur Wears A Mask
    Stan, Google's dinosaur, which has been at the GooglePlex for as long as I can remember, now is wearing a mask. It might be a bit to big to properly socially distance but it wearing a mask. Here are

