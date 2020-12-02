New Google Maps Community Feed Within The Explore Tab

Google Maps has added a new social feature in the map software named the "community feed." It can be found in the explorer tab within the Google Maps app on Android and iOS. It is a way for you to find out what the community is sharing about a specific business with the ability to follow those suggestions in your Google feed going forward.

Here is what it looks like:

The Google Maps community feed shows you the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by local experts and people you follow as well as food and drink merchants, and articles from those publishers. You can "browse the feed for top recommendations of things to do from Google Maps users in that area. By panning and zooming the map, you can find helpful information for almost any location in the world, thanks to contributions from in-the-know locals," Google said.

Google said "In early testing of the community feed we saw that posts from merchants are seen two times more than before the feed existed. So now more people can see if a local business is offering a new service, has a limited time specialty or opened outdoor seating."

We will see how this helps businesses over time and if this feature sticks.

