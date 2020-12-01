Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Holiday Doodles Throughout All Of December 2020
Google will have a new holiday Doodle on its home page, Google.com, throughout all of December 2020. I guess for 2020 the company is looking to spread the holiday cheer as it does best, through its Doodles, special Google logos.
- Google: We Don't Differentiate Search For Travel In X vs Live In X
So let's say you are searching for pizza stores in Saint Moritz, Switzerland - does that mean you live there or you are about to travel there. Google's John Mueller said while Google does try to understand where you are searching from, it does not differentiate between "living in X" from "traveling in X".
- Google: We Do Not Support Nested XML Sitemap Index Files
Ryan Siddle, an SEO, asked John Mueller of Google if Google supports nested XML sitemap index files. The answer is no, Google does not support it. But Google does have a help document on how to split up your large sitemap files.
- Google Local Panel Adjusts How To Suggest An Edit To Store Hours
Google has made a small tweak to the "suggest an edit" feature in the local panel results. Yes, you can still suggest an edit but now if you click on the arrow to expand the hours of that business or store, Google will let you suggest an edit specific to the hours of the local business.
- Google Merchant Center: Build Your Own Performance Reports
Google Merchant Center seems to be rolling out a new reporting feature that lets you build your own performance report. You should be able to access this in the Google Merchant Center under the "Performance" tab.
- Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt & Aurora Morales From Google Zurich Have Dinner
So here is a photo that Gary Illyes from Google shared of him and a couple of his colleagues from the Google Zurich office having dinner together. You can see Martin Splitt and Aurora Morales with hi
