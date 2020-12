Google will have a new holiday Doodle on its home page, Google.com, throughout all of December 2020. I guess for 2020 the company is looking to spread the holiday cheer as it does best, through its Doodles, special Google logos.

I will continue to update this story with the Doodles for each day.

December 1, 2020:

December 2, 2020:

This story is developing all December 2020 long.

Happy Holiday season to everyone!

Forum discussion at Twitter.