Google Local Panel Adjusts How To Suggest An Edit To Store Hours

Google has made a small tweak to the "suggest an edit" feature in the local panel results. Yes, you can still suggest an edit but now if you click on the arrow to expand the hours of that business or store, Google will let you suggest an edit specific to the hours of the local business.

Here is how it looks now:

Amy Toman noticed this and shared a videocast of this in action:

The GMB team has been busy recently with moving around links for adding edits. Spotted this minor update today: when you expand hours, a separate "suggest an edit" link appears. #LocalSEO pic.twitter.com/lo9uXzSnhj — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) November 28, 2020

