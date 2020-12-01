Google Local Panel Adjusts How To Suggest An Edit To Store Hours

Dec 1, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has made a small tweak to the "suggest an edit" feature in the local panel results. Yes, you can still suggest an edit but now if you click on the arrow to expand the hours of that business or store, Google will let you suggest an edit specific to the hours of the local business.

Here is how it looks now:

click for full size

Amy Toman noticed this and shared a videocast of this in action:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

