Google: We Do Not Support Nested XML Sitemap Index Files

Dec 1, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ryan Siddle, an SEO, asked John Mueller of Google if Google supports nested XML sitemap index files. The answer is no, Google does not support it. John said on Twitter "no, it's not supported -- sorry."

Here are those tweets:

But Google does have a help document on how to split up your large sitemap files.

It does not appear Google will be supporting this method any time soon either.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Local Panel Adjusts How To Suggest An Edit To Store Hours
 
blog comments powered by Disqus