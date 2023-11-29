Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's November 2023 core update is finally done rolling out, it was the longest running core update. Google added new Organization structured data with new reporting. Microsoft is adding GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot and Bing Chat. Google Ads will disallow targeting/personalizing ad targeting ads for consumer finance in the US and Canada. Google is testing hearts and other emotion reactions to photos in the local results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google November 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
After just under 26 days, the Google November 2023 core update is finally done rolling out. It took almost two weeks longer to roll out than the average core update and rolled out during the huge shopping days on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, also overlapping the November 2023 reviews update. So it was a big deal.
- Google Adds Organization Structured Data With More Business Details Support
Google has yet again launched new structured data named Organization structured data. This new Organization structured data merged the old logo and URL structured data for your business but also adds new fields such as name, address, contact information, and various business identifiers.
- Google Ads Won't Allow Personalized Ads For Consumer Finance In February 2024
Google posted a new policy update for Google Ads saying it won't allow personalization of ads for consumer finance in the United States or Canada starting on February 28, 2023. Google said you won't be allowed to target to audiences based on gender, age, parental status, marital status, or ZIP code.
- GPT-4 Turbo Coming To Microsoft Copilot / Bing Chat
Microsoft will be bringing GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. It is unclear when Microsoft will update its AI models from GPT-4 to GPT-4 Turbo, but we know it is in the works.
- Google Local Photos Results With Heart & Other Reactions
Google seems to be testing allowing searchers to "heart" a photo in the local search results. This can be a way for Google to learn if the images uploaded to the hotel listing is useful to searchers and maybe also help searchers interact with the Google local search results more.
- Google Chicago Map Pin Room With Honeycomb Ceiling
Here is an interesting room at the Google Chicago office. You can see the line of art on the wall, which is made up of special Google Map pins. Also, the ceiling looks like some sort of honeycomb desi
