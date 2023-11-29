Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November 2023 core update is finally done rolling out, it was the longest running core update. Google added new Organization structured data with new reporting. Microsoft is adding GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot and Bing Chat. Google Ads will disallow targeting/personalizing ad targeting ads for consumer finance in the US and Canada. Google is testing hearts and other emotion reactions to photos in the local results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.