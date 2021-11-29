Bing Violation Of Webmaster Guidelines Email

The other day we shared a screenshot of an email of an email notification when a website is no longer in violation of Bing's webmaster guidelines and thus is no longer blocked. Today I wanted to share an email that tells a site owner that their site is still in violation of the Bing Webmaster Guidelines.

Sunny shared a screenshot on Twitter of this email from Microsoft Bing that reads:

Thank you for your patience. After further review, it appears that your site domain.com did not meet the standards set by Bing the last time it was crawled. Post a re-review, we confirm that your website continues to be in violation of our Webmaster Guidelines. Please review our Webmaster Guidelines, espesially the section Things to Avoid, and thoroughly check your site for any deliberately or accidentally employed SEO techniques that may have adversely affected your standing in Bing and Bing-powered search results. Post complying with the webmaster guidelines you can submit your URL using URL submission feature to get them recrawled. Please let me know if you have any follow-up questions or concerns and I would be more than happy to assist.

Here is a screenshot:

Forum discussion at Twitter.