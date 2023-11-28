Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has new profile page and discussion forum structured data support with new Search Console reports. We had another Google Search Console outage this morning. Bing Chat, now Copilot, shared how their various modes are used. An SEO poll says the Google core and reviews updates won't be done until next month. Google Business Profiles has new service restrictions. I posted a funny article on the 10 best reasons to use 10 best in your headlines.

