Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has new profile page and discussion forum structured data support with new Search Console reports. We had another Google Search Console outage this morning. Bing Chat, now Copilot, shared how their various modes are used. An SEO poll says the Google core and reviews updates won't be done until next month. Google Business Profiles has new service restrictions. I posted a funny article on the 10 best reasons to use 10 best in your headlines.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Most SEOs Say Google's November Core & Reviews Updates Will Complete In December, Not November
    The Google November 2023 core update and Google November 2023 reviews update are still both rolling out, and we have no estimated time of when they will finish rolling out. Both are well past their estimated two-week rollout period. I ran a poll yesterday asking SEOs when they think it will be done, and most said in December and not in the next few days left of November.
  • Bing Chat / Microsoft Copilot Mode Usage: Balanced 70%, Creative & Precise 15% Each
    Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft shared how often the different modes in Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, are used. There is Balanced mode, creative mode and precise mode. Balanced mode gets 60-70% of the usages, whereas the other two modes get about 15% each.
  • Google Business Profile Review Service Restrictions Webpage
    Google redid its Google Business Profiles reinstatement process and I think as part of that (I can be wrong), Google added this review service restrictions webpage. It will show you if you have any business listings that you manage that have any restrictions from Google Business Profiles.
  • 10 Best Reasons To Put 10 Best In Your Headlines For SEO
    Is there an SEO benefit, a search ranking benefit, to putting numbers in your headlines? Such as the "10 best reasons to put 10 best in your headlines" or more practically, "10 best toilet seats." That was a question I found on Reddit, a question I never really touched on.
  • New Google Profile Page & Discussion Forum Structured Data With New Search Console Reports
    Google has announced new structured data for discussion forum and profile page structured data on Google Search, with new markup and also new Search Console reports. Also, with this change, Google updated the Q&A forum structured data. This seems related to the new personalized experience within Google Search, the hidden gems, the follower counts and discussion and forum features.
  • 10 German Googlers In A Ball Pit
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram of 10 Googlers, I think they are Google employees, all in the same ball pit in the Google office in Germany. We've seen this ball pit before but not with so many p
  • Google Search Console Down Again For Many
    Google Search Console has been having reliability issues since yesterday, as we covered. It is currently down for many users across the world. The outage started again this morning at around 4 am ET.

