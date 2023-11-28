Google Business Profile Review Service Restrictions Webpage

Google redid its Google Business Profiles reinstatement process and I think as part of that (I can be wrong), Google added this review service restrictions webpage. It will show you if you have any business listings that you manage that have any restrictions from Google Business Profiles.

You can check this page at myaccount.google.com/restrictions.

Here is what mine looks like:

Stefan Somborac posted about this on X saying, "The new Google Business Profile (GBP) suspension email informs users that their access to a service or feature is restricted. The "service/feature" is your GBP! See: Feature access restrictions for policy violations over here.

He shared this screenshot of a Google Business Profile with a restriction that is allowed to go through the appeal process:

Here are his posts:

The reinstatement process is now called an "Appeal".



See: Appeal Business Profile content & profile restrictionshttps://t.co/D08cJESHUo



2/5 — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) November 23, 2023

Check your Google Account for service restrictions here:https://t.co/REqZ84jKck



4/5 — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) November 23, 2023

