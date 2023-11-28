Google Search Console Down Again For Many

Google Search Console has been having reliability issues since yesterday, as we covered. It is currently down for many users across the world. The outage started again this morning at around 4 am ET.

Yesterday Google Search Console went down from 8 am to 8:52 am ET and now it is having issues again.

Google has currently not responded to the complaints but I assume they are aware.

Many are saying Search Console has been up and down for the past hour or so.

It seems like Search Console has been up and down for some for the past couple of hours, since around 4 am ET.

Again, it seems to be working just fine for me in New York.

Daniel Waisberg from Google posted an update at about 6:30 am ET saying it should be back now...

Should be back now - we just want to check if people are paying attention 😉 — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) November 28, 2023

Here are some early posts about it being down:

in PL down again — Marlena Nowak (@Marlena_Nowak_) November 28, 2023

Here we go again in France, error 500 🤦🏿‍♂️ — bengningue (@bengningue1) November 28, 2023

It's been down in the UK for the past 1 hour: pic.twitter.com/KDO69w57o1 — School Reading List (@SchoolReading) November 28, 2023

I asked this morning at around 5:50 am ET if it was down, because it was working for me and many said it is down for them:

It is nearly a half and half mix across client sits being back up. I wonder why some and not others. It may align with recent publications. — Jeannie Hill (@essentialskill) November 28, 2023

500. no — Stefan Klenk (@klubbing2000) November 28, 2023

Yes it is. — Ely (Sabe0) 🇧🇪 (@ElyFornoville) November 28, 2023

was back shortly, now down again — Matthias Danner (@matthias_danner) November 28, 2023

Still down my side — Claire Simonnet (@Claire_Sim) November 28, 2023

It remains broken around here pic.twitter.com/caIirRqKy2 — José Luis López #SEO (@jluis8) November 28, 2023