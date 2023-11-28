Google Search Console Down Again For Many

Nov 28, 2023
Google Search Console has been having reliability issues since yesterday, as we covered. It is currently down for many users across the world. The outage started again this morning at around 4 am ET.

Yesterday Google Search Console went down from 8 am to 8:52 am ET and now it is having issues again.

Google has currently not responded to the complaints but I assume they are aware.

Many are saying Search Console has been up and down for the past hour or so.

It seems like Search Console has been up and down for some for the past couple of hours, since around 4 am ET.

Again, it seems to be working just fine for me in New York.

Daniel Waisberg from Google posted an update at about 6:30 am ET saying it should be back now...

Here are some early posts about it being down:

I asked this morning at around 5:50 am ET if it was down, because it was working for me and many said it is down for them:

