Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Was There A Google Update Earlier This Week?
Starting around Monday, November 23rd, there has been some signals that Google was pushing out another Google search algorithm ranking update. But the chatter is almost non-existent while some of the tools show big changes. Here is what I see, but again, this seems like a very narrow update at best.
- Google Maps Displaying Hotel Review Rating Averages & Other Attributes On Map Pins
Lluc Berrio Penycate posted on Twitter some screen shots of Google testing in Google Maps overlaying hotel attributes over the map pins for hotel listings. These can show average review ratings of hotels, category, pricing, and other attributes.
- Google Deletes Its Autogenerated Web Stories & They Now 404
The other day I reported how Google was showing featured snippets with overlays but some of those featured snippets were autogenerated web stories generated by Google's own AI techniques. Well, after I covered it last night again at Search Engine Land and spoke to Google about it, it seems Google has deleted and 404ed those web stories.
- Google: Private Whois Domain Name Data Does Not Impact Rankings
Google's John Mueller said that having a private whois domain name registration status does not change how Google trusts the site. It really does not impact the site's rankings in Google Search.
- Google Local Adds Messaging Button To Google Posts
Looks like Google is adding a message button on the Google Posts for local business profiles. Previously we saw a message button on the "updates" section, but now we are seeing then on the larger Google Posts section.
- Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Is Now Outstanding
Google has announced the launch of the new crawl stats report and to be honest, it is a huge upgrade from the previous report. This report now gives you data you can use to debug crawl issues and check the health of your site with crawl related issues in Google Search.
- Google On Sticks
Here is a photo of Google on sticks. Well, the Google logo and its letters mounted on sticks I think at the construction site of the new Google building. This photo is over a years old but hey, it i
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google tests multiple contextual links in featured snippets
- Take a peek into PPC routines during Cyber Five week
- Google puts some contextual search features in context
- Google launches new crawl stats report in Search Console
- 10 ways you can support women in SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
