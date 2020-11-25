Google Maps Displaying Hotel Review Rating Averages & Other Attributes On Map Pins

Nov 25, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Lluc Berrio Penycate posted on Twitter some screen shots of Google testing in Google Maps overlaying hotel attributes over the map pins for hotel listings. These can show average review ratings of hotels, category, pricing, and other attributes.

Here is one screen shot:

click for full size

Here is another he shared:

click for full size

Lluc said "So, at the moment hotels are displaying 3 different information lines below the name,1) a description of the hotel, 2) the best price available and the date and 3) the average reviews and hotel category. Which is the most useful for the user?"

Google has shown pricing overlays in Google Maps for hotels for a while but this is a lot more data now in the overlay.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Deletes Its Autogenerated Web Stories & They Now 404
 
blog comments powered by Disqus