Daily Search Forum Recap: November 23, 2021

We have a poll from the SEO community on what SEOs are seeing from the Google November 2021 core update. Did Google slow crawling across the web last week? Google local has a bug on desktop Chrome that when you click on the first business photo, it leads to a blank image. Google Shopping results can show products with $0, if they have a monthly fee. Google generally can set different crawl budgets and capacities for your CDNs, if you use one.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- 50% Of SEOs Not Seeing Impact From Google November 2021 Core Update
Marie Haynes posted a Twitter poll (which I reshared a couple times yesterday) asking what you (mostly SEOs) are seeing five days into the Google November 2021 core update. About 50% of those who responded said they are not seeing much from this update on the sites they deal with.
- Googlebot Slow Crawling The Web From November 11 - November 17?
Olivier Papon from Seolyzer, a log analysis toolset, reported the other week that Google seemed to slow or stop crawling most of the web between around November 11 and November 17th. I did ask Google about this but have yet to hear back. It seems Googlebot is back at the crawling business now but we are not sure what went wrong or if something did go wrong.
- Google Local Business Photos Lead To Blank Images On Desktop Search
If you go to Google Search on desktop and type in some local businesses, then click on the first photo in the local knowledge panel - Google will load a black or blank photo. It is some sort of weird bug that I've seen happen since this past Saturday night on all businesses that I've tried it on.
- Google Shopping Results Display $0 Prices With Monthly Fees
Did you know that the Google Shopping results can show products with $0 prices? That is, I think, if there is a promotion for let's say a monthly ongoing fee - such as charging $0 for an Apple Watch if you enroll in a monthly service fee with a phone provider.
- Google Generally Has Different Crawl Capacities For Your Images Hosted On A CDN
Google's John Mueller confirmed that when it comes to sites that host their images (or likely other files) on an external CDN, like we do here, Google will have a separate server capacity (maybe crawl budget) for your domain versus the domain of the CDN.
