Google Generally Has Different Crawl Capacities For Your Images Hosted On A CDN

Nov 23, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller confirmed that when it comes to sites that host their images (or likely other files) on an external CDN, like we do here, Google will have a separate server capacity (maybe crawl budget) for your domain versus the domain of the CDN.

Like the image above is hosted at AWS and it is not on this domain exactly, so it gets its own crawl capacity from Googlebot from the rest of the domain name.

John said on Twitter "if your images are on yoursite. somecdn .com, and your content on www. yoursite .com, we would try to track the server capacity separately for them." He said the "exception" is "if it's the same server, that doesn't change much, so we might fold it together then."

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Shopping Results Display $0 Prices With Monthly Fees
 
blog comments powered by Disqus