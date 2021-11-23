Google Local Business Photos Lead To Blank Images On Desktop Search

If you go to Google Search on desktop and type in some local businesses, then click on the first photo in the local knowledge panel - Google will load a black or blank photo. It is some sort of weird bug that I've seen happen since this past Saturday night on all businesses that I've tried it on.

Here is a GIF of this happening for my business but I was able to replicate it for other businesses like Walmart and many others:

I am able to replicate this in Chrome on a Mac right now. Nicolai Helling also spotted this and posted about it on Twitter:

Does anyone experience a bug in #gmb (#gbp) with images not showing up anymore - only a black screen?



A client of mine just alerted me about this. Tested in several browsers with several listings - all same. Image viewer works via https://t.co/cIyPuSCtMz though... pic.twitter.com/Vm61mmMFy1 — Nicolai Helling (@nicolaihelling) November 22, 2021

I am not sure if Google is aware of the bug but I am sure now they are.

