Google Local Business Photos Lead To Blank Images On Desktop Search

Nov 23, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
If you go to Google Search on desktop and type in some local businesses, then click on the first photo in the local knowledge panel - Google will load a black or blank photo. It is some sort of weird bug that I've seen happen since this past Saturday night on all businesses that I've tried it on.

Here is a GIF of this happening for my business but I was able to replicate it for other businesses like Walmart and many others:

I am able to replicate this in Chrome on a Mac right now. Nicolai Helling also spotted this and posted about it on Twitter:

I am not sure if Google is aware of the bug but I am sure now they are.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

