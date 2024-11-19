Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console finally removed the page experience report. Google is testing removing some EU news publishers from some EU regions in Google Search, News and Discover. Google Ads has in store and online tabs. Google Discover and AI Overviews show YouTube videos a lot. Google people also ask is testing removing the more results button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Console Finally Drops The Page Experience Report
Over a year and a half ago, Google told us they would be dropping the page experience report from Google Search Console in the "coming months." Well, it took many "coming months" for it to happen and now the page experience report is no longer available within Google Search Console.
-
Google Tests Removing EU-Based News Publishers From Search
Google has begun testing removing EU-based news publishers in Google News, Google Search, and Google Discover for 1% of users in Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain (not France). Google is doing this to provide data on the impact this will make for these publishers if this would be rolled out to 100% of users.
-
Google Ads In Store & Online Tab & Near You Sponsored Ads
Google Ads has this newish "in store" and "online" tab sponsored ads interface for its search ads, where you can tab between nearby stores and online stores that have what you are searching for. Plus a newish list view of "near you" stores that have the products you want.
-
YouTube Often Within Google Discover Feed & AI Overviews
There are new reports that Google is showing more and more YouTube videos in Google Discover. There is also a new study that says YouTube is the most cited source in Google's AI Overviews. Is Google promoting its own...
-
Google People Also Ask Dropping More Results Button?
Google may be testing removing the "more results" button from the people also ask results within Google Search. In some searches, on some browsers, I see the "more results" button after expanding a people also ask result, but in others, I do not see the "more results" button.
-
Google Boulder Kids
Here are some kids at the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. I found it funny to see three little kids standing in front of the Google Boulder sign with there Noogler hats on.
