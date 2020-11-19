Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2020

Nov 19, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Manual Actions Disappearing From Google Search Console
    It seems like for many, the manual actions within Google Search Console are disappearing. This is no magic trick, instead it seems to be some sort of bug. Google has not yet confirmed it but I am seeing numerous reports of complaints around this from SEOs over the past 24-hours or so.
  • Google: Passage Indexing Is A Lifeline For Pages With Diluted Content
    There was an excellent phrase I wanted to pull out from another part of Martin Splitt's interview on passage indexing. Martin said at the 38:30ish mark that passage indexing is really a lifeline for pages that have good content on them but it is buried or diluted on a big page.
  • More From Google On Passage Indexing vs Featured Snippets
    We already heard a bit about the differences between featured snippets and passage indexing from Google. But in a video interview with Martin Splitt of Google, Martin went a lot deeper into the differences.
  • Google My Business Review Owner Replies Not Displaying For Some
    I am seeing a number of complaints around Google My Business review replies, the replies owners leave on reviews, not all showing up. I am not sure if the issue is resolved, but based on my tests over the past 12-hours or so, it seems when I leave replies for reviews I see them, plus I see some old replies.
  • Microsoft Re-Launches Its Advertising Community & Forum
    Microsoft is launching, again, a community forum for its search ad side of the business. It is called the Microsoft Advertising Community.
  • Google Search Thanksgiving Easter Egg - Translate Gobble
    If you bring up Google Translate in Google Search, you will see the ability to translate your text from one language into Turkey language. And when you try to do the translation, Google will translate the word into "gobble" and you can even click to play and hear the sound.
  • Google News Publisher Support Isn't Very Helpful
    There is a nice number of SEOs in our space that focus on Google News and news publisher related SEO. But sadly, John Mueller and his team are not the best folks to ask at Google with Google News related questions. The Google News publisher support, is, well, to say the least, not super helpful.
  • Google Cupcakes Powered-Style
    It has been a while since I shared Google cupcakes. Well, here are some Google cupcakes. It looks like powered colorful dye poured on them but in a tasty way. This was posted on Instagram.

