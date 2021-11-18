Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Yesterday Google began rolling out the November 2021 Core Update, so today I published some of what we are seeing early on with this update in terms of ranking changes and volatility. Google has published a new interactive SEO checklist, which is pretty slick. Google has new help docs on translated search results and how to make your ad network work with Google Translate. Google has new logo structured data requirements for white logos. Google says leaving your old XML files up won't help too much with URL migrations and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Where To Find Goals In Google Analytics, Koozai

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Build AI-powered customer conversations in Google Maps and Search with Google's Business Messages, Google Developers Blog

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.