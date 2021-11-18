Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2021

Nov 18, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Yesterday Google began rolling out the November 2021 Core Update, so today I published some of what we are seeing early on with this update in terms of ranking changes and volatility. Google has published a new interactive SEO checklist, which is pretty slick. Google has new help docs on translated search results and how to make your ad network work with Google Translate. Google has new logo structured data requirements for white logos. Google says leaving your old XML files up won't help too much with URL migrations and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google November 2021 Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
 
blog comments powered by Disqus