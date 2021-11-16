Daily Search Forum Recap: November 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft Bing also released its list of IP Addresses that BingBot uses. Google Ads Customer Match is now available to all advertisers with a new preview tool. Google Maps released new features like Pickup at Krogers, restaurant price ranges, more indoor maps and more. Google has some new user interface features like feeling curious results, found in video carousels and more product images in the search result snippets in desktop search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- BingBot's IP Addresses In JSON File Officially From Microsoft Bing
Not to be outdone by Google, Microsoft's Fabrice Canel announced that it has published BingBot's IP addresses in this JSON file. This is in addition to the methods to verify Microsoft Bing is crawling your site and it isn't some rogue bot pretending to be BingBot.
- Google Ads Customer Match Available To More With New Preview Tool
Google announced that Customer Match is now "widely available" and also a new preview tool to help you figure out errors or issues with using the tool. Google is opening Customer Match to "all policy compliant advertisers" with more than $50,000 lifetime spend.
- Google Maps Adds Pickup At Kroger, Restaurant Price Ranges, More Indoor Navigation & More
Google had added a bunch of Google Maps features today including more Pickup with Google specifically at Krogers, restaurant price ranges, indoor map navigation and how busy venues are in a specific neighborhood.
- Google Search "Found In Video" Carousel Results
Google is testing a new a new video carousel titled "found in video." If Google can detect that your answer is found in a video it has indexed, Google may show you a set of videos in a carousel with the answers.
- More Seeing Product Images In Google Desktop Search Result Snippets
Google has been placing images and product images in the search results for a while and been testing on and off showing them in the desktop results. But over the past few days, more and more are seeing product images in the desktop search result snippets in Google Search.
- Google Feeling Curious Search Results
Google is testing another variation of the Feeling Curious feature in Google Search. This one is labeled "Feeling Curious?" This section lets you "look through more topics" to explore and shows you other topics related to your query.
- Google Meeting Boat
Here is a photo from a Googler at the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle, on a meeting boat. He said on Instagram "my meeting room for today" and he is back in the office after a while.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Competitor With a History of Black Hat Methods, Local Search Forum
- We’re rolling out the ability to link product feeds to awareness and consideration Video campaigns, in addition to Video action campaigns. Retailers will have the option to make any Video campaign shoppable with product feed, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Google Discover traffic dropped by 70% overnight after being stable for 3-4 months. Why? -> Via @johnmu: Discover traffic can be on or off. If our algos decide to not show content from your site at the moment, then all of that, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- I don't see there's much we can do there in terms of search. If it's the same or similar name, there's no manual tweak we'd do to only show your site. This can, John Mueller on Twitter
- It's essentially about the difference between lab tests & field data. Lighthouse is a lab test. Google uses field data via CrUX for CWV within the Page Experience ranking fac, John Mueller on Twitter
- Just to be a bit more direct -- if a URL is disallowed from crawling in the robots.txt, we don't crawl it, so we wouldn't see the header, any of the meta-tags, or the content. If we can't crawl, we can't che, John Mueller on Twitter
- Some more variations of the 'jump-to search' functionality that Google is testing right now. All of the other variations either had text or symbols at the bottom, with this variation being placed at the top. Examples with ar, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- That seems like a bad idea - if we see a 5xx consistently, we might assume the page is gone. Splitting mobile/desktop like that makes some of the requests impossible (5xx), so I'd recommend being consistent., John Mueller on Twitter
- We removed this tool 2 years ago. We believe that webmasters don't need to connect to each search engine's webmaster tools/console to inform them of their site's move. Search engines can learn this a, Fabrice Canel on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Yelp’s new ad types aim to connect national advertisers to local users
- Google Maps will show price ranges for US restaurants
- Some Customer Match features to become available to all policy-compliant advertisers
- Microsoft list of Bingbot IP addresses released
- Windows 11 update forces users into Edge, regardless of their default browser
- Google now allows the sale of medical tests kits
