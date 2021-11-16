Daily Search Forum Recap: November 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing also released its list of IP Addresses that BingBot uses. Google Ads Customer Match is now available to all advertisers with a new preview tool. Google Maps released new features like Pickup at Krogers, restaurant price ranges, more indoor maps and more. Google has some new user interface features like feeling curious results, found in video carousels and more product images in the search result snippets in desktop search.

