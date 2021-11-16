Daily Search Forum Recap: November 16, 2021

Nov 16, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing also released its list of IP Addresses that BingBot uses. Google Ads Customer Match is now available to all advertisers with a new preview tool. Google Maps released new features like Pickup at Krogers, restaurant price ranges, more indoor maps and more. Google has some new user interface features like feeling curious results, found in video carousels and more product images in the search result snippets in desktop search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • BingBot's IP Addresses In JSON File Officially From Microsoft Bing
    Not to be outdone by Google, Microsoft's Fabrice Canel announced that it has published BingBot's IP addresses in this JSON file. This is in addition to the methods to verify Microsoft Bing is crawling your site and it isn't some rogue bot pretending to be BingBot.
  • Google Ads Customer Match Available To More With New Preview Tool
    Google announced that Customer Match is now "widely available" and also a new preview tool to help you figure out errors or issues with using the tool. Google is opening Customer Match to "all policy compliant advertisers" with more than $50,000 lifetime spend.
  • Google Maps Adds Pickup At Kroger, Restaurant Price Ranges, More Indoor Navigation & More
    Google had added a bunch of Google Maps features today including more Pickup with Google specifically at Krogers, restaurant price ranges, indoor map navigation and how busy venues are in a specific neighborhood.
  • Google Search "Found In Video" Carousel Results
    Google is testing a new a new video carousel titled "found in video." If Google can detect that your answer is found in a video it has indexed, Google may show you a set of videos in a carousel with the answers.
  • More Seeing Product Images In Google Desktop Search Result Snippets
    Google has been placing images and product images in the search results for a while and been testing on and off showing them in the desktop results. But over the past few days, more and more are seeing product images in the desktop search result snippets in Google Search.
  • Google Feeling Curious Search Results
    Google is testing another variation of the Feeling Curious feature in Google Search. This one is labeled "Feeling Curious?" This section lets you "look through more topics" to explore and shows you other topics related to your query.
  • Google Meeting Boat
    Here is a photo from a Googler at the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle, on a meeting boat. He said on Instagram "my meeting room for today" and he is back in the office after a while.

