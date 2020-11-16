Daily Search Forum Recap: November 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google May Not Release Another Core Update Before Holidays
It has now been well over 6 months, yes, a half of a year, since the last confirmed Google core update was released on May 4, 2020. But we might not see another core update before the end of the year. Mihai Aperghis asked John Mueller of Google and John basically said he is not sure if there will be another core update done this year because of timing.
- Some Google Algorithm Updates Are Jarring & Others More Gradual
In continuation to the conversation Mihai Aperghis had with John Mueller of Google about the core update timing, Mihai asked about why are some Google algorithm updates bold and jarring when they roll out and others more smooth. He compared the old Panda and Penguin updates that would show huge changes in a site's rankings in a few day period compared to now where you see a slow gradual impact over weeks.
- No, Google Does Not Drop Your Organic Result If You Have An Ad
Last week, someone showed me a screen shot of the organic result for a company name go missing in Google Search when the Google Ad is displayed for the company name. Does Google drop your organic listing if your ad comes up for the same query? No way I thought, and I pulled in Danny Sullivan to the conversation.
- Google Podcast: Indexing Images, Video, Audio & AMP & Launch Freezes
In the Search Off The Record Podcast released this morning, John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt had a special guest from Google, Pascal Birchler. In this podcast the four spoke about how Google indexes images, videos, audio and AMP. They also spoke about launch freezes and launch timings and then ended off the chat talking about sheep.
- Vlog #94: Michael Lewittes On Dealing With Google Algorithm Updates & E-A-T (Part Two)
In part one with Michael Lewittes we learned more about the man and in this video he gives us advice on dealing with Google algorithm update is to read the Google guidelines, watch the hangout...
- Google Local Q&A Limited To 440 Characters From 1,000?
Google My Business has this Q&A feature where people can ask question and others can answer those questions directly on a business local listing. The character limit for the answer was 1,000 characters but now it seems to have dropped to 440 characters.
- Google Product Expert Positive Impact Awards
Google mailed a number of the Google Product Experts, the folks who volunteer in the Google forums, these positive impact awards. Here are some photos of product experts holding their awards.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Other Search