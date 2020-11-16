No, Google Does Not Drop Your Organic Result If You Have An Ad

Nov 16, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Last week, someone showed me a screen shot of the organic result for a company name go missing in Google Search when the Google Ad is displayed for the company name. Does Google drop your organic listing if your ad comes up for the same query? No way I thought, and I pulled in Danny Sullivan to the conversation.

Danny Sullivan from Google said "No, we're not doing anything like that."

Here are the screen shots:

Danny came back to say Google Ads and organic results are completely disconnected, so this is not possbile:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

