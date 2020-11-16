No, Google Does Not Drop Your Organic Result If You Have An Ad

Last week, someone showed me a screen shot of the organic result for a company name go missing in Google Search when the Google Ad is displayed for the company name. Does Google drop your organic listing if your ad comes up for the same query? No way I thought, and I pulled in Danny Sullivan to the conversation.

Danny Sullivan from Google said "No, we're not doing anything like that."

Here are the screen shots:

looks like Google are testing removing organic results from SERP when bidding on brand 😂@DavidNefs @Pechnet pic.twitter.com/GAKaqh91Rh — russell (@russellhmsmith) November 13, 2020

Danny came back to say Google Ads and organic results are completely disconnected, so this is not possbile:

We are not removing search results because an ad is showing. There's no test or anything like that. What happens in search results is entirely disconnected from ads. Period.



URLs sometimes drop from the index temporarily for a variety of reasons, none of which relate to ads. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) November 13, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.