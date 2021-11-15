Daily Search Forum Recap: November 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Shopping Ads bug caused massive CPC surges over the weekend. The 2 million sites hosted on SiteGround last week are now able to be crawled and indexed by Google Search again. Google confirmed again that bolding text is an SEO factor. Google Merchant Center now allows the sale of medical test kits, including at home kits. Google said if you see your core web vitals reports come in and out with data, that means your teetering on the edge of having field data for your site. Also, posted another episode with Bryan Cush on health SEO and using schema.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Shopping Ads Bug Causes CPCs To Skyrocket
    Friday evening, Google Ads had a bug of some sorts that caused the cost per click (CPC) prices to skyrocket on many Shopping Ad campaigns. Google confirmed the issue on Saturday afternoon and resolved it going forward. The company promised to reach out to those impacted.
  • SiteGround Sites Begin To Return To Google Search After Crawling Bug
    Sites hosted on SiteGround last week found themselves not being crawled by Googlebot, Google's crawler. The issue seemed to have been an DNS issue between the provider's partners (AWS) and Google according to the hosting company. The DNS issue was resolved after a few days but with DNS, things take time to update and now sites are starting to be crawled again.
  • Google Merchant Center Now Allows Medical Test Kits
    Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policies to allow the sale and listing of medical tests kits in both the paid and free Google Shopping search results. This includes at-home results or lab results and over-the-counter test kits.
  • Google Confirms Again, Bolding Words Does Help With SEO
    Google's John Mueller confirmed again that bolding words and "important points on a paragraph" does help with SEO and rankings. But it is all relative, if you bold everything on the page, then it doesn't help, John explained.
  • Google Chart Teetering On The Edge Of Core Web Vitals Field Data
    Ever see a chart in your page experience report or core web vitals reports that shows core web vitals data and then doesn't and then does again? If you do, you are not alone, it means you are "teetering on the edge of having enough field data for evaluating the CWV properly," John Mueller of Google said.
  • Vlog #146: Bryan Cush On Health SEO with Schema, Structured Data & Google E-A-T
    In part one, Bryan Cush, the co-founder of Tidal Health Group, and I spoke about how to use health data for content and search marketing and in part two we dug into using medical databases, local search and E-A-T & YMYL...
  • Google White Outdoor Area With Slide Entry
    Here is a photo Martin Splitt of Google shared on Twitter from the Google office that shows the new outdoor area at that office. It looks like it is all ready a white holiday season and of course, you

