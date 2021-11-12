Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google November spam update has been fully rolled out and it was a significant update for many. Google's scroll-to-text and highlight now works on some sitelinks. Google's Jon Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt spoke about the future of SEO. Google logo schema now supports ImageObject type. Google has a no results found easter egg. I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google November Spam Update Rollout Completed After 8 Days
It took about eight days for Google to rollout the November spam update. This update targeted content spam efforts that went against Google's webmaster guidelines. It seemed to have a more significant update than the previous spam updates.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Spam Update Done, Google Tests IndexNow, Googlebot IP Addresses and More
I start off announcing the winner(s) of the Squid Game contest I had last week. Google finished the rollout for the November spam update after 8 days. That Google November spam update seems to be big, at least...
- Google Search No Results Found Fishing Game
A few days ago in the Black Hat World forums I spotted a thread that I honestly thought was trying to fool me. It showed a screenshot of the Google Search results page, that had no results found, but where Google added these animated GIF of the fishing game. I thought I was being spoofed.
- Google Search Scroll To Text For Sitelinks
Google now has the scroll-to-text feature for sitelinks in the Google Search results. Google launched these with featured snippets in 2020 but has been testing it since 2018, and it seems to now work for some sitelinks.
- Google On The Future Of SEO
Here is a fun podcast from Googlers John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt on the future of SEO. The group spoke about HTML, JavaScript, web app, structured data, crawling and machine generated content and learning. In short, it didn't sound like much will change in SEO in the near future but maybe there are opportunities for change.
- Google Logo Structured Data Supports ImageObject Type
Google added to the help documentation for the logo schema/structured data that you can now use ImageObject type to specify an organization logo. This is in addition to just the URL type.
- Coffee Outside The Google Office
Here is a photo from outside of the Google office in Zurich, Switzerland of someone relaxing with a cup of coffee. I guess this is a good way to start the day before coding up some search algorithms?
- Doing site: in that mode does not conduct a news search. That's why you get that message specially saying that at the top of the page. It's been this way since December 2019, both operating that way and showi, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- SEOs Beware, if you use Akamai for your 301 redirects Google might seem them as 404s. The cause of the 404s is due to an incompatibility with how Akamai handles cloudlet redirects to another product in their suite, Cloud Secu, Bill Elward on Twitter
- I don't think it really matters from an SEO POV (maybe that's why there's no fixed answer :-)), assuming you work to keep the quality of the indexable content high. I'd use a subdomain because it's probably, John Mueller on Twitter
- I like the new (I think it's new) organization of conversion actions. #ppcchat, Brett Bodofsky on Twitter
- Less Than 50% Of New Articles Are Indexing -- Authoritative Site, Reddit
- Looks like there might be an issue with users not being able to add location groups as managers to listings in Google My Business. We experienced this today as well. https://t.co/vV8Vpgy3cS, Joy Hawkins on Twitter
- These are sometimes such visible parts of the search results, and I honestly don't know anyone else externally who has as much insight into how they work. From G, John Mueller on Twitter
- Ah, got it. I suspect that's a matter of knowledge graph entities & localization. This seems like a rabbit-hole for @ jasonmbarnard , I feel bad sending so many curious things so I won't add him directly :-)., John Mueller on Twitter
- If it's a content-based manual action, and if the domain has been expired for a while (I'm just guessing), then once the manual action is resolved, I wouldn't expect any lasting issues (unless the site used to, John Mueller on Twitter
