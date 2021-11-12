Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2021

Nov 12, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google November spam update has been fully rolled out and it was a significant update for many. Google's scroll-to-text and highlight now works on some sitelinks. Google's Jon Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt spoke about the future of SEO. Google logo schema now supports ImageObject type. Google has a no results found easter egg. I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November Spam Update Rollout Completed After 8 Days
    It took about eight days for Google to rollout the November spam update. This update targeted content spam efforts that went against Google's webmaster guidelines. It seemed to have a more significant update than the previous spam updates.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Spam Update Done, Google Tests IndexNow, Googlebot IP Addresses and More
    I start off announcing the winner(s) of the Squid Game contest I had last week. Google finished the rollout for the November spam update after 8 days. That Google November spam update seems to be big, at least...
  • Google Search No Results Found Fishing Game
    A few days ago in the Black Hat World forums I spotted a thread that I honestly thought was trying to fool me. It showed a screenshot of the Google Search results page, that had no results found, but where Google added these animated GIF of the fishing game. I thought I was being spoofed.
  • Google Search Scroll To Text For Sitelinks
    Google now has the scroll-to-text feature for sitelinks in the Google Search results. Google launched these with featured snippets in 2020 but has been testing it since 2018, and it seems to now work for some sitelinks.
  • Google On The Future Of SEO
    Here is a fun podcast from Googlers John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt on the future of SEO. The group spoke about HTML, JavaScript, web app, structured data, crawling and machine generated content and learning. In short, it didn't sound like much will change in SEO in the near future but maybe there are opportunities for change.
  • Google Logo Structured Data Supports ImageObject Type
    Google added to the help documentation for the logo schema/structured data that you can now use ImageObject type to specify an organization logo. This is in addition to just the URL type.
  • Coffee Outside The Google Office
    Here is a photo from outside of the Google office in Zurich, Switzerland of someone relaxing with a cup of coffee. I guess this is a good way to start the day before coding up some search algorithms?

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

