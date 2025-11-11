Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is not killing off schema, but its structured data and rich results support in Google Search does change often enough. Google's negative review extortion form does seem to work. Google AI Overviews are showing more free product listings. Google Ads has a new summary for your budget and bidding optimization setting. Microsoft Clarity is now required for third-party publishers to be paid for clicks and impressions by Microsoft Advertising.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Is Not Killing Schema - Markups May Come & Go
Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google is not killing off all forms of schema and structured data support for Google Search. The question came up in a Reddit thread after Google's announcement about more structured data support and search features going away.
-
Google Negative Review Extortion Scams Seems To Work
A month ago, we reported Google added a new form to report negative review extortion scams on your Google Business Profiles and local listings. Google also listed some tips on how to handle these extortion attempts. But I am glad to report that some local SEOs are saying this form is working and those extortion reviews are being removed by Google.
-
Google AI Overviews Showing More Free Product Listings?
There are reports that Google is showing more free product listings from Google Merchant Center in the Google AI Overview responses. I am told there are two variations of this AI Overview response: one where the favicon and price appear as an overlay, and another where the free listings look more like a map pack.
-
Google Ads Summaries In Budget Optimization Settings
Google Ads is now showing summaries of your budget settings in the budget and bidding optimization setting. This will summarize what your settings are configured for, at a glance.
-
Microsoft Clarity Required For Third Party Publishers Or Else...
Microsoft is now requiring all third-party publishers to have Microsoft Clarity in order to be paid out for impressions and clicks from Microsoft Advertising.
-
Wall Of Google Cardboard Glasses
Here is a wall at the Google office with tons of Google Cardboard AR/VR glasses. They are mounted on the wall in the shape of the Google Cardboards.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google appears to be testing (or introducing) a more stylish design for their account details., Frank Sandtmann on LinkedIn
- My thoughts as I approach my 15th BFCM in Ecommerce Google Ads: For the love of all that is good, please fight that “gotta tweak it” compulsion re: your Google Feeds and Campaigns. I.e., we are 25 days from BFCM. If that peri, Kirk Williams on X
- Nit - images don't use rel=canonical. I'd generally focus on how they're used in search. If a resource is served on URLs A & B, and nobody ever sees URL A, then it's effectively just on URL B (so I'd verify that)., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Percentage of Google visitors who also visited ChatGPT: January 2025: 10.0% February 2025: 10.9% March 2025: 11.2% April 2025: 12.6% May 2025: 12.2% June 2025: 12.6% July 2025: 12.9% August 2025: 14.3% September 2025: 13.8%, Similarweb on X
- We can't build superintelligence just for superintelligence's sake. It's got to be for humanity's sake, for a future we actually want to live in. It's not going to be a better world if we lose control of it., Mustafa Suleyman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds asset-level reporting to display campaigns
- Google’s new AI tool touts creating optimized content in a scalable way
- The reign of forums: How AI made conversation king
- How to document your SEO strategy
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Search to Sale: What the Data Reveals About AI Search Ecommerce Behavior, iPullRank
- The Data on Reddit and AI Search, Profound
- Vigilante Lawyers Expose the Rising Tide of A.I. Slop in Court Filings, New York Times
- AI Overviews Change Every 2 Days (But Never Change Their Mind), Ahrefs
- Google AI for Learning Forum: Commitments in AI and education, Google Blog
- The Most-Cited Domains in AI: A 3-Month Study, Semrush
Industry & Business
- AI's Role In Google Antitrust Suit May Reshape Tech Markets, Law360
- Anthropic Is on Track to Turn a Profit Much Faster Than OpenAI, Wall Street Journal
- Index Exchange Sues Google Over Ad Auctions Practices, Joining Ballooning Coalition of Publishers, SSPs, AdWeek
- Microsoft Turns to Alix Earle, Influencers to Compete With ChatGPT, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 11 Ways to Repurpose Your Content for SEO, SEO dot co
- Put Marketing Strategy First, Technology Second, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Blog: Build smarter and faster: New AI products and tools from Google Maps Platform, Google Maps Platform
- Google Maps releases new AI tools that let you create interactive projects, TechCrunch
- Google Maps Will Get a Feature You'll Love but Never Imagined You'd Use, AutoEvolution
- Korea delays Google mapping decision again, The Korea Herald
SEO
- GEO, AEO, LLMO: Separating Fact from Fiction & How to Win in AI Search - Lily Ray at MozCon 2025, Lily Ray on YouTube
- Hackers Exploit Websites to Inject Malicious Links for SEO Manipulation, GB Hackers
- How Much Does SEO Cost? Your Ultimate Guide in 2025, Search Engine People
- URL Case Sensitivity and SEO, Practical Ecommerce
- What Triggers AI Overviews? 86 Factors and 146 Million SERPs Analyzed, Ahrefs
- AI’s Impact on SEO: 13 Things That Changed, 4 Things That Stayed The Same, Ahrefs
- Auditing Core Web Vitals with Chrome DevTools MCP, Sitebulb
- Optimising Category Pages for AI Visibility, Women in Tech SEO
- Wikipedia urges AI companies to use its paid API, and stop scraping, TechCrunch
PPC
- AI Driven Middle of the Funnel Strategies for Growth, Hopskip Media
- Beyond the AI Hype: How to Give Your Google Ads Workflow Superpowers with LLMs, PPCChat
- Google Explains How to Use Brand Report for Reach and Frequency, PPC News Feed
- How to Stay in Control of Google Ads When CPCs Spike This Black Friday & Cyber Monday, Optmyzr
- Launching Structured Data Files v9.2, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Update to the Unacceptable Phone Number Policy (November 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- What We Learned from 180 Top-Ranked Google Ads, WordStream
- Google Ads Account Hygiene: Your Guide to Success, JumpFly
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.