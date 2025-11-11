Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is not killing off schema, but its structured data and rich results support in Google Search does change often enough. Google's negative review extortion form does seem to work. Google AI Overviews are showing more free product listings. Google Ads has a new summary for your budget and bidding optimization setting. Microsoft Clarity is now required for third-party publishers to be paid for clicks and impressions by Microsoft Advertising.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Is Not Killing Schema - Markups May Come & Go

Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google is not killing off all forms of schema and structured data support for Google Search. The question came up in a Reddit thread after Google's announcement about more structured data support and search features going away.

A month ago, we reported Google added a new form to report negative review extortion scams on your Google Business Profiles and local listings. Google also listed some tips on how to handle these extortion attempts. But I am glad to report that some local SEOs are saying this form is working and those extortion reviews are being removed by Google.

There are reports that Google is showing more free product listings from Google Merchant Center in the Google AI Overview responses. I am told there are two variations of this AI Overview response: one where the favicon and price appear as an overlay, and another where the free listings look more like a map pack.

Google Ads is now showing summaries of your budget settings in the budget and bidding optimization setting. This will summarize what your settings are configured for, at a glance.

Microsoft is now requiring all third-party publishers to have Microsoft Clarity in order to be paid out for impressions and clicks from Microsoft Advertising.

Here is a wall at the Google office with tons of Google Cardboard AR/VR glasses. They are mounted on the wall in the shape of the Google Cardboards.

