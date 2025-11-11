Microsoft is now requiring all third-party publishers to have Microsoft Clarity in order to be paid out for impressions and clicks from Microsoft Advertising.

The Microsoft Advertising Liaison, Navah Hopkins posted about this on LinkedIn - she wrote, "Breaking news: Microsoft Clarity is now required for all 3P publishers to ensure all placements meet editorial and safety standards."

"Any Microsoft Advertising clicks that do not have Clarity will be filtered out and result in nonbillable impressions/clicks," she added.

This information has been sent to publishers via email for the past several months, so this should not be shocking news to publishers.

But now it is in full enforcement.

Navah Hopkins continued by saying:

For those unaware of what Clarity is, it's a free behavioral analytics tool that allows brands to see what's happening on their websites and make informed CRO decisions. By partnering with Microsoft Clarity, publishers are not only ensuring transparency on the experience they're providing to advertisers, they're gaining invaluable insights into how users are interacting on their site. Microsoft Clarity requires consent mode to be enabled. We thank our publisher partners for their commitment to creating brand safe inventory for advertisers!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.